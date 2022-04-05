‘Kuwait Pangla Association’ holds Picnic for Members and their Families

Kuwait: “Kuwait Pangla Association” (KPA) organized a picnic for members and their families on Friday 1st April 2022 at the Mishref Garden.

The event began at 10:30 am with a prayer by Manoj Rego (Cultural Secretary). KPA President Roshan Martis welcomed all the members and their families. He requested everyone to interact with each other, participate in all games and have an enjoyable day.

There were a variety of games organized by Cultural Secretary Manoj Rego and Joint Secretary Laveena Castelino such as running race, Lemon spoon race, Dodgeball, dog and the bone, tug of war and Housie. All the members along with their families and guests had a wonderful day participating in all the games and enjoyed every moment of the day with lots of fun-filled games. Sportsman spirit was truly exhibited by all members as they took part in all games and activities. Fabulous prizes were given away to the winners of various games.

All the Children said the grace before meals. A tasty lunch was served for all who attended the picnic which was enjoyed by all.

The whole day event was compered by Manoj and Laveena Castelino. More than 60 members took part in the fun-filled day. In the end, it was indeed a memorable day and worth an outing for the hard-working association members and also a great stress reliever and re-energizing event to be remembered for a long time.

-Report by Glanet Castelino