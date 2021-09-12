Spread the love



















Kuwait: Salmiya Church Celebrates Monti Fest

Kuwait: Konkani Community of St. Therese of Child Jesus Church Salmiya celebrated Nativity of our Blessed Virgin Mary, also known as the ‘Monti Fest’ on the 10th of September. Fr Noel D’Almeida blessed the novem and dates at 4:30 pm and celebrated the Holy Mass. Children and elders offered flowers to Mamma Mary.

In the festal homily, Fr Noel stressed upon the importance of adopting the virtues of mother Mary in our life and loving each other just as our heavenly mother did in her life. Konkani Choir led by Kiran Gonsalves sang melodious hymns of mother Mary.

New Corns (Kanshi) brought from Mangaluru, dates and Vorn was distributed to the gathering after the mass. Vorn was sponsored by Family Bakers & Confectionery, Salmiya. Konkani Community President Rudy D’Souza thanked all those who helped and supported in celebrating the feast with devotion.

