Kuwait’s Covid-19 caseload tops 300,000



Kuwait City: The Kuwaiti Health Ministry reported on Monday 1,240 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 300,455.

The ministry also announced seven more fatalities, taking the death toll in Kuwait to 1,741, while the tally of recoveries rose by 1,081 to 286,199, the Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 12,515 Covid-19 patients are receiving treatment, including 145 in the intensive care units, it said.

At a meeting of Kuwait’s government on Monday, Minister of Health Bassel Al-Sabah said the recovery rate in the country has reached 95.3 per cent along with a drop in daily deaths.

Meanwhile, the government urged citizens and residents of the country to continue taking precautions such as avoiding crowds and receiving vaccines.

On Sunday, restaurants and cafes in Kuwait started to receive dine-in customers from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m. local time. After 8 p.m., only takeaway and home delivery orders are permitted.

