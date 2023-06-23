KYC update fraud: Udupi resident loses Rs 3.9 lakh

Udupi: Responding to a SMS about updating the KYC, David Ashok Rodrigues, a resident of Udupi, lost Rs3.9 lakh on Wednesday.

In a complaint to the Udupi Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime police station, Rodrigues said on Wednesday he received an SMS about updating his KYC. Believing it to be an SMS from his bank, Rodrigues called the number.

A few minutes later, he received a call from a person, who claimed to be a representative of Canara Bank, and asked Mr. Rodrigues to complete the KYC update formalities forthwith..

Rodrigues followed the caller’s instructions and shared with him the four OTPs he received. Soon after, Rs 99,999 was deducted twice, followed by a deduction of Rs 99,997 and Rs 99,994 respectively from Rodrigues’ account.

The CEN police registered the complaint under Sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act.

Job Fraud

Another Udupi resident was defrauded of Rs1.28 lakh after he followed a link of a website related to earning money by completing a task.

In a complaint to the CEN police station, Yashodhar said that on June 19 he received on Telegram a link to a website, wherein it was said that money could be earned by giving ratings to products.

As per the instructions, Yashodar deposited to a bank account Rs 10,900. This was followed by transfer of Rs 35,514 and Rs 81,737. He did not get any tasks and the amount was also not returned, Yashodhar said.

His complaint was registered under Section 66 (D) of I.T. Act.

