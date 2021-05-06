Spread the love



















Kyrgyz President signs new constitution



Bishkek: Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov has signed the new Constitution which was adopted in a constitutional referendum held on April 11.

The signing took place on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to official data of the Central Election Commission of the country, 79.3 per cent of 1,322,124 voters, who took part in the referendum, voted for the new constitution, reports Xinhua news agency.

The new constitution stipulates a transition to a presidential form of government, the establishment of the People’s Kurultai, a political advisory body, and the reduction of parliamentary seats from 120 to 90, among other things.