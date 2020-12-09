Spread the love



















Kyrgyzstan reports 295 fresh Covid cases



Bishkek: The number of Covid-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan surged to 75,690 with 295 more people testing positive for the disease, the country’s health ministry reported.

Among the newly confirmed cases on Tuesday, six are medical workers, bringing the total number of infected medical staff to 3,986, Xinhua reported.

Four new fatalities were confirmed, bringing the total death toll from Covid-19 in the country to 1,301.

Meanwhile, with 473 more recoveries across Kyrgyzstan, a total of 67,873 patients have recovered from the disease over the entire period.