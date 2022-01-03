La Liga: Correa double helps Atletico start the new year with Rayo win



Madrid: Ángel Correa scored both the goals as Atletico Madrid started the year 2022 with a 2-0 win over Rayo Vallecano at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday. Atletico dominated the game and possession from the beginning even though Rayo Vallecano were well organised.

Luis Suárez had the first big chance of the game as he stole the ball off a defender and faced the keeper one on one. Unfortunately, he was unable to beat the shot-stopper.

Atleti took the lead shortly thereafter when Correa found the back of the net as they approached the half-hour mark. The goal was preceded by an excellent play from De Paul and Carrasco. Atletico improved as the first half progressed and came close to doubling our lead through Lodi but his powerful left-foot strike was saved by the keeper, as they went into the break leading 1-0.

Diego Simeone’s men started the second half with the same mindset as they searched for their second goal of the evening. They scored it in the 53rd minute when Correa was on target once again — this time providing the finishing touch to an excellent ball by Renan Lodi.

Atleti were on a high and tried to secure the result further. Thomas Lemar almost made it 3-0 but his chip was just wide. Carrasco had an even better chance as his right-foot shot struck the post in the 67th minute.

In the end, they had to be satisfied with only two goals as they moved to 32 points from 19 games.