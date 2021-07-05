Spread the love



















Labourer injured in minor explosion in Karnataka



Haveri: A 50-year-old construction labourer was injured in a minor explosion at Kanakapur village of Haveri district, the police said here on Monday.

The police have recovered 30 pieces of small explosives equal to the size of an areca nut which are generally used by farming communities in the region to drive away animals especially boars and pigs which destroy crops during night time.

According to the police, the injured has been identified as Abdul Khader Hadimani, who had gone in search of stone slabs for an upcoming construction project, for which he was hired.

Kanakapura village is around 365 km away from state capital Bengaluru.

Haveri Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Shanakar Marihal, told IANS that when the victim was in search of stone slabs, he found a pile of slabs in an isolated place near the railway track in a nearby village.

“He had gone to pick this pile for construction purpose. While picking up slabs, he found a packet containing this explosive material. But he was unaware that it was an explosive. Out of curiosity, he crushed one piece of explosive which resulted in a minor explosion leaving his hand injured,” said the Haveri DSP.

According to him, Hadimani was taken to hospital and treated as an outpatient and sent home. However, he is in deep shock and was unable to say anything.

The police have registered a case.

Like this: Like Loading...