Lakhs of Devotees Attend Annual Feast of St. Anthony Basilica in Dornahalli, Mysore

Mysore: Around 200 years ago, a farmer ploughing his field in Dornahalli unearthed a wooden statue of St Anthony of Padua. The farmer built a small place of worship in honour of the saint. A large church was built at the site in the middle of the 19th century and another in 1920.

When this church was in a dilapidated condition, it was demolished and rebuilt in 1969. However, the facade of the church was renovated and retained. This church is in the shape of a Tau Cross and can accommodate a thousand people. It also houses a small relic of St. Anthony brought from Italy. Pope Francis granted the title of Minor Basilica to the shrine in a decree dated 17th October 2019.

The historical Dornahalli Jatra was cancelled for the last two consecutive years in Mysore due to COVID-19. But this time the feast was celebrated in the Basilica with the people. To make this feast a success, 9 days of Novena was conducted, starting 4 June 2022 to 12 June 2022. On 4th June at 5:30 pm, the Novena began along with the flag hoisting ceremony, the Eucharist was celebrated by Emeritus Bishop of Mysore Most Rev. Dr Thomas Antony Vazhapilly. On the day of the festival all masses from 5 am till the evening were conducted in Kannada.

On the day of the feast, the main masses were as follows: In Kannada, the festival Eucharistic mass was celebrated by the Bishop of Mysore Most Rev. Fr Dr K. Antony William, Rev. Msgr. Alfred J. Mendonca [Vicar General, Diocese of Mysore] and Rev. Fr Dominic Vas [Episcopal Vicar for religious, Diocese of Mysore].

The Tamil mass at 11:30 am and the Eucharist was celebrated by Most Rev. Dr A. Amalraj [Diocese of Ootacamund]. English mass was at 1:00 pm and the Eucharist was celebrated by Most Rev. Dr Rozario Menezes [Bishop of LAE, PNG]. And Kannada mass was at 5:30 pm, with the Eucharist celebrated by Rev. MSGR. Jayanathan [Secretary, KRCBC].

After the mass, the Bishop of Mysore, Most Rev. Fr Dr K. Antony William along with other priests, conducted the adoration followed by a procession and the benediction of the Holy Eucharist. A Novena was also conducted on the feast day.

Rev. Fr N. T. Joseph thanked all the devotees. Rev. Fr Praveen Kumar, Rev Fr Isaac and Rev. Fr Bernard Prakash [Rector, St Philomena Educational Institutions, Mysore] helped on the day of the feast.

– Photos by Stanly Bantwal