Spread the love



















Lakhs sing in unison in K’taka to express love for language



Bengaluru: Marking ‘Kannada Rajyotsava’ in a unique manner, lakhs of Kannadigas responded to the call given by the Karnataka government for the people to join the musical programme to sing three songs on Thursday. Across the state, more than 10 lakh people contributed to the campaign.

In the run-up to the Kannada Rajyotsava, the Kannada and Culture Ministry, Government of Karnataka, has been organising the ‘Kannadakkagi Naavu’ campaign to preserve and promote Kannada across the State from October 24 to November 1. The people gathered to sing the popular songs ‘Huttidare Kannada Nadalli’, ‘Jogada Siri Belakinalli’ and ‘Baarisu Kannada Dindimava’.

The department of Kannada and Culture has organized the musical feat in coordination with all 31 district administrations, overseas Kannada associations and private organizations. The programme was organised ahead of Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations to mark the unification of all Kannada speaking regions.

Three popular Kannada songs penned by famous poets Raastrakavi Kuvempu, Nisar Ahmad and lyricist Hamsalekha were sung at 11 a.m. The programme was held at Vidhana Soudha, High Court, at all government offices, schools and colleges, opposite Mysuru palace, at Hampi world heritage site, engineering and medical colleges.

The people also took part with enthusiasm at all bus stops, auto stands and industrial areas. The government had appointed a nodal officer for every district. The programme was also organised at all airports of Karnataka. Music troupes performed songs in all metro trains at the same time. Chief Minister Basavarj Bommai held the Kannada flag while he sang Kannada songs along with colleagues and participants.

Kannada and Culture Minister Sunil Kumar and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, and over 1,200 IT, BPO employees, auto drivers and students sang the Nadageethe as part of the ‘Kannadakkaagi Naavu’ campaign at Shalini Ground, Jayanagar.

He added: “The Karnataka Government, under Chief Minister Bommai and Kannada and Culture Minister Sunil Kumar, is taking all steps to rejuvenate Kannadigas and reignite the spirit of our rich culture and heritage. I thank the Minister for gracing the occasion and motivating all of us.”

Like this: Like Loading...