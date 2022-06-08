‘Lalithopakyana’ Yakshagana Artistes Arrive, Fully Geared up for Show on June 11

UAE: Dubai Yakshagana Abhyasa Tharagati (DYAT) along with Guest Artiste from Mangalore are fully geared up to showcase their talents being prepared and now ready to stage a full-fledged Yakshagana Prasanga titled ‘Lalithopakyana’ (based on the famous mythological Devi Mahatme) with Precious Parties & Entertainment presenting the show with the able direction of Yakshaguru/Yaksha Mayura Shekar D. Shetty on Saturday the 11th of June, 2022 at 3:30 pm in Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, The Indian High School, Oud Metha Road, Dubai.

DYAT is an institution for all aged teaching skills of one of the oldest art forms of coastal Karnataka ‘Yakshagana’ in Dubai has been doing a wonderful job with over 70 children and elders attaining knowledge through the stalwarts Shekar D. Shettigar & Convener Dinesh Shetty Kottinja who are contributing their valuable time for over 3 years.

Guest Artistes have already arrived and DYAT has received them at Dubai International Airport a few days ago. The very famous female youth Bhagwat Amrita Adiga along with Kaushik Rao Puthige who is a rhythmist in Maddale along with Savinaya Nellitheertha, Deepak Rao Pejavar, a famous leading lady characteristic, Gangadhar D. Shettigar Kinnigoli who is the well-know costume designer, Nithin Kumpala the make-up artiste has already arrived and joined with the local artiste of DYAT well prepared for the presentation. The main attraction star of the Yakshagana Swarasamrat Yakshadruva Patla Satish Shetty will be arriving shortly in making the team complete for the presentation.

The fully trained 49-member artists under the guidance of Convener Kottinja Dinesh Shetty are ready to present themselves guided by Yaksha Mayura Guru Shekar D. Shettigar who has trained them completely. On the whole, there will be 72 members record team to perform with Shekar Shettigar’s direction and choreograph by Natyaguru Sharath Kudla.

A team of volunteers is already formed to take care of the entire programme which will showcase our very old traditional style of performing art on the soil of Dubai and which will surely create a feast for the Yakshagana fans of Dubai.

On the occasion DYAT this time has come up with a ‘Yaksharaksha’ Annual Award presentation and they have identified and selected the well-known deserved artiste Prabhakar D. Suvarna (President of Billawas Dubai) who will be honoured during the event.

The programme will start around 3.30 pm on June 11th with ‘Chauki Pooja’ followed by ‘Chende Jugalbandi’ at around 4:30 pm and the main presentation at around 5 pm which will go on until 9:00 pm with the complete presentation.

For the first time, there will be free ‘Sarvajanika Anna Santharpane’ after the show at 9:00 pm arranged by the donors of the programme.

Media Coordinator, Girish Narayan Katipalla has released the news to all the media representatives so that it will reach all Tuluvas in and around the United Arab Emirates and those who can join and participate in this rare festive occasion. Tuluvas in UAE are requested to support and make this event a grand success.