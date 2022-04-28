Lalu Prasad likely to be released on bail on Thursday in fodder scam



Patna: RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, convicted in the Rs 139.5 crore Doranda treasury case related to fodder scam, is likely to be released on Thursday.

Prabhat Kumar, the lawyer of Lalu Prasad Yadav has filed a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh in the Ranchi high court. Besides, another Rs 1 lakh bail bond was also submitted in the court by Ranjan Kumar and Anant Singh, his bail guarantors in the court.

“We have filed the bail bonds in the Ranchi high court and the court has passed the release order. Now, the order will go to superintendent of Hotwar jail Ranchi which further communicates to police personnel present at AIIMS Delhi and is looking after his custody,” Prabhat Kumar said.

“We are expecting Lalu Prasad to come out of jail any time from now,” he said.

Sources close to Lalu Prasad’s family claim that he will go to the residence of Misa Bharti in the national capital and is expected to reach Patna on April 30.

His family is eagerly waiting for his arrival in Patna, the sources said, adding that things are not smooth in RJD and Lalu Prasad’s family thanks to his son and Hasanpur MLA Tej Pratap Yadav.

A youth leader had levelled serious allegations against Tej Pratap for holding him captive at Rabri Devi’s residence on April 22 and beating after after stripping him.

Following the incident, he has shifted to 10 circular road residence of Rabri Devi. There is also a buzz that Tejashwi may shift to his official Polo road bungalow. His political advisor Sanjay Yadav has already shifted.

Tej Pratap Yadav has levelled serious allegations against RJD state president Jagadanand Singh, MLC Sunil Singh and Sanjay Yadav. On Wednesday, he accused former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi of conspiring against him and Lalu family.