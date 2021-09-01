Spread the love



















Lalu Prasad miffed over JP, Lohia’s removal from JP varsity syllabus



Patna: RJD President Lalu Prasad has termed as “intolerable” the removal of ideologies of socialist leaders Jaya Prakash Narayan (JP) and Ram Manohar Lohia from the syllabus of Jai Prakash Narayan University, Chapra.

The ideologies of JP and Lohia were removed from the syllabus of the varsity’s post-graduate course in political science.

“I had established a university in the name of Jaya Prakash ji in Chapra 30 years ago. Now, the Sanghi Bihar government and officers having Sanghi mindset are removing the ideologies of greatest socialist leaders JP and Lohia from the university. The university is established in the name of Jaya Prakash Narayan and his chapter is wiped out from the new syllabus. It is intolerable. The state government should take cognizance of the matter,” he said in a tweet.

Besides JP and Lohia, the university has also removed the ideologies of Dayanand Saraswati, Raja Ram Mohan Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, and M.N. Roy as well, and included those of Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Jyotirao Phule.

After the establishment of the university, its students were learning the biography of those great leaders. After the implementation of choice-based credit system in academic year 2018-20, the new syllabus was prepared by the expert teaching faculties coming under Raj Bhavan and sent to all universities of the state.

Different universities have implemented the new syllabus after certain amendments in academic session 2021-23.

