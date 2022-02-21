Lambani Tribe Duo Star Attraction at Roshni Nilaya Crafts Awareness Programme/Exhibition

Lambani Tribe Duo Ms Manjubhai and Ms Subbibhai Star Attraction at School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya, Valencia Mangaluru “Crafts Awareness Programme/Exhibition” organized by BSW of the institution in association with Development Commissioner (Handicrafts)-Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, starting from 21 February till23 February 2022. BUY LOCAL FOR A BETTER TOMORROW!

Mangaluru: The Lambanis are a Pan-Indian tribe which is found in every sector of the county, including Karnataka. They are a class of people who describe themselves as “Banjaras” or “Gypsies” who travel from place to place. They are also called the “Gypsies of India” in North India. They are popularly highlighted for their vibrant appearance, colorful dresses, Folk bangles and ornaments.Karnataka is known to have the largest population of Lambanis. The Lambani women wear dresses with mirrors for protecting themselves from Wild animals. Their conditions have not changed since independence. They are unaware of modernity and technologies for which they have been devoid of any sort of development.

The dress, ornaments and right for property of women, and domestic violence faced by them form a vivid part of the Lambani tribes which need recognition. The women work with their significant male counterparts shouldering responsibilities of the household. They trade in hens, eggs, vegetables, milk and earn their livelihood apart from the activities of construction work, agriculture and so on. The women hold great responsibilities for the whole family but they are not counted in the chores when it comes to decision making. This makes them feel weak, dependent and insignificant.

L-R : Lambani Tribe Duo Ms Manjubhai and Ms Subbibhai, workers at Sandur Kushala Kala Kendra, in Sandur, Ballari Dist

The women of the Lambani tribe are variant and colorful when it comes to dressing up in their authenticity. They wear decorated fabrics or clothes. Jewellery is an essential part of their lifestyle. They wear it every time. They wear finger rings, bracelets and bangles made up of animal bones, silver and brass. Big nose pins are a staple of the lambani women. They adorn their hair with flowers and balls. Mostly, the women wear thick aprons that are interwoven or embroidered with cotton threads and needle wear. The apron remains suspended from downwards while the bodice makes up the upper part. The men of the Lambani Tribe wear a coarse turban that forms the headgear. They are mostly dressed in tight breeches extending a few inches to below the knees. The men also wear jewellery mostly around their neck.

The folk art of the Lambani people includes Rangoli, Embroidery, dance, music, tattooing and Painting. Tattooing and embroidery holds superior significance in the community. The women specialize in preparing the lepo embroidery over clothes by inter vowing pieces of glasses in colorful clothes. They have a craft known as “Sandur Lambani Craft ” which has got a registered geographical indication tag. It enables the people of the Lambani tribe to market themselves exclusively by that name.And you can haver close encounters of the Lambani Kind at the “Crafts Awareness Programme/Exhibition” going on at Roshni Nilya, Mangaluru, where you can interact with two Lambani women, who have set up a embroidery booth at the exhibition.

Handicrafts are not just crafts, they are our Heritage. Handcrafted things never go out of style. Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) Ministry of Textiles, Government of India in collaboration with BSW Department, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru has organised an Awareness Programme/Exhibition on Art and Crafts from 21st February 2022 to 23rd February 2022. The Inaugural Ceremony was held on 21st February 2022 at 11:00am in the college campus. The programme began with the welcome dance by the students of BSW Department Ms. Sharanya Shetty and Ms. Sinchana Shetty followed by the prayer by Sr. Sarina.

The welcome speech and the introductory remarks were given by Sri. S. R. Masram, Sr. Assistant Director (H), Handicrafts Service Centre, O/o DC (Handicrafts), Mangaluru. The inauguration of the event was done with the lighting of lamp by Devaraj. K, Joint Director, Branch Development Institute, MSME, Govt. of India, Mangaluru along with the dignitaries on the dais. He encouraged the young crowds to go Vocal for Local and to promote and practice art and crafts with the help of an online portal which is convenient for the artisans to foster their skills. Vivekanada, Deputy Director, District Industries centre, Govt. of Karnataka, Mangaluru appealed to the younger generation to make use of the Government Schemes/Programmes which are conveniently accessed through digital media.

Dr. Jenis Mary, Vice Principal of the college emphasized on the export of textiles in India securing the 6th Rank at the Global level and to feel proud about it and also advised the younger generation to make the best use of opportunities available to be an entrepreneur. Ishwar Chowda Naik, National Awardee in Hase Chittara, Hasuvanthe, Siddapur, Karnataka stressed on the hard work and perseverance to be an artist. Mrs. Subbi Bhai Lambani Tribe from Mysuru expressed that she has not stepped into the school but the skills of handicrafts is passed on to her from her mother-in-law.

S.M Shivaprakash, Secretary, Karavali Chitrakala Chavadi, Mangaluruand an Artist, focused on the importance of Faith in oneself by quoting Swami Vivekananda. The Presidential Address was delivered by Assoc. Prof. Vineetha K, Registrar (Evaluation), HOD, BSW Department, of the college with a slogan BUY LOCAL FOR A BETTER TOMORROW and to transform this philosophy into a movement appealed the younger generation to make use of the Government Schemes and Programmes and to be an entrepreneur. Vote of Thanks was given by Mr. Aflah Hasan. V P, Handicrafts Promotion Officer, Handicrafts Service Centre, O/o DC (Handicrafts), Mangaluru. Ms. Shalik, a final year BSW student compered the inaugural programme.

The artisans from different places are exhibiting their art/crafts work in the pendal provided to them. Coconut Shell Craft, Hase Chittara, Lambani Embroidery, Jute Craft, Wood Carvings, Bamboo Crafts, Pot making, Jewellery, Handmade soap, Jute and cotton bags, Dry flower, Banana fiber and Water hyacinth, Block printing, Cutwork embroidery, Terracotta are all exhibited in the exhibition.Among the booths are – Ms Anupama Hegde of Mangaluru ahs her booth of handmade bags and other items made out of jute; Ms Felicita D’souza from Mangaluru has her handmade display of cotton shopping bags and bags made of recycled materials; Ms Achitha Sundaram from Thrissur-Kerala of Shree Deepam Handicrafts showcases artistic handmade handicrafts.

Ms Lakhsmi Bovi and Ms S Noorbann of The Kishkinda Trust -Anegundi, Koppa had display of various handicrafts made out of wood; Royal Star Handicrafts booth had display of items made out of coconut shell and bamboo chandeliers, studs, flower vases, lockers etc; Students of IIIrd year BSW of Roshni Nilaya under the guidance of Ms Shobha-assistant professor in that department displayed phenyl, bath soaps, clothes washing soap, liquid detergent, etc all handmade by them at the college.