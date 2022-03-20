Land Dispute: Son Kills Father with Axe in Kundapur

Kundapur: A 36-year-old man allegedly killed his father by hacking him with an axe in Gopadi near Koteshwar here on March 19 late night.

The deceased has been identified as Narasimha Marakala (74), a resident of Gopadi.

According to the police, there was a land dispute between Narasimha Marakala and his son Raghavendra. The accused son was staying separately near Narasimha Marakala’s house.

On 19 March night, Raghavendra started to fight with his father, later, he took an axe from the house and assaulted Narasimha. Seriously injured Narasimha was rushed to the hospital in Koteshwar. Later he was shifted to Manipal Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

A case has been registered in the Kundapur Police Station, and the investigation is on.