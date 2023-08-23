Land Losers Threaten Indefinite Strike for Non-Settlement of Compensation by NHAI

Mangaluru: Following a press meet recently held at Mangaluru Press Club, The NH 169 Bhoo Maalikara Horata Samiti launched a nine-day dharna in front of the Mangaluru Project Office of NHAI whose properties are being acquired for widening National Highway 169 between Kulshekar-Kaikamba-till Karkala. They demanded an early settlement of compensation by August 30. by NHAI. (Ref: https://www.mangalorean.com/landowners-to-protest-from-22-28-august-demanding-settlement-of-compensation-by-nhai/)

Launching a nine-day dharna in front of the Mangaluru Project Office of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), president Mariyamma Thomas said that the landowners will not spare their land for the project unless the compensation is settled at the earliest. The land losers from different villages of the project area will continue their dharna in front of the NHAI’s office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on rotation till August 30, she said adding that thereafter it will be an indefinite protest if the government did not heed to their demand.

She further said that the land losers were not seeking alms from the government. If they want to lead an honourable life after losing the land for the project, the property owners should get decent compensation. Once the project is completed, the government will collect toll from road users. Then why delay in releasing compensation to property owners, she asked. The land losers shouted slogans against the elected representatives and the NHAI before launching their dharna. Ms Thomas said that ₹485 crore was sanctioned by the Union government in 2016 for land acquisition compensation for the project. But, the process of land acquisition got quashed twice and was finalised in 2020. In 2020, the compensation for land to be acquired in 29 villages on the 45-km-long stretch was enhanced to Rs 1,073 crore.

She said, “The NHAI is dilly-dallying in writing to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to release the enhanced compensation amount. The land earmarked for acquisition was practically in the possession of the government since 2016, as the owners had been prevented from doing anything on the properties”. The samiti’s secretary Vishwajit said NHAI has gone on an appeal to the district court challenging the then Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra’s order 8/23/23, upholding compensation amount fixed by the Special Land Acquisition Officer with regard to 235 landowners of Padavu village of Mangaluru taluk.

File Photos of Press Meet held on 18 August 2023 at Mangaluru Press Club

“The NHAI has so far not acted on the award of compensation pertaining to land at Sanoor in Karkala taluk of Udupi district, and Puthige and Padumarnadu in Moodbidri taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, which was upheld by the Karnataka High Court. Unhappy with the compensation awarded by the NHAI, owners of the land from the remaining villages have approached the Deputy Commissioner for arbitration with owners demanding compensation on the yardstick used for Puthige, Padumarnadu and Sanoor villages, added Vishwajith.

