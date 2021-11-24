Land Trade Launches Residential & Commercial Project ‘Adira’ at Urwa

Mangaluru: The foundation stone laying ceremony of the commercial and residential apartments project “Adira” was held at Marigudi, Urwa here on November 24.

Sudarshan Mayya performed the Bhoomi Puja. The foundation stone was laid by the owner of the land, Chandrahas and Chairman of Land Trades Builders and Developers, Srinath Hebbar. Corporator Ganesh unveiled the brochure of the Project.

Speaking to team mangalorean Srinath Hebbar said, “Adira” is a four-storied residential and commercial project with 16 apartments and seven commercial units. Adira is located on the Urwa Marigudi Temple Road. It is a mixed development of residential and commercial units to make sure all the needs of residents are met without any hassles. Elegantly styled with spacious design and quality finishing, it is a perfect place for modern living. Land Trades has put together all efforts to bring the best experience of Urban Living”.

Hebbar further said, “Adira has all the modern amenities such as Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, Visitors Lobby, Sewage Treatment Plant, Intercom Phone facility, CCTV in the building periphery and ground level, Rainwater Harvesting, Borewell and corporation water connection and 100% Dg Backup. The project will be completed within 18 months”.

Engineer Anil Hegde, project director Mohan Ameen, Land owner Chandrahas and his son Suman, Contractor Gokulraj and others were also present.