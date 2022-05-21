Land Trades Anantessh commercial complex to be inaugurated on May 22

Mangaluru: Land Trades Builders & Developers is all set to formally inaugurate ‘Anantessh’, its exclusive new commercial project situated at Car Street, Mangaloreon Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

Anantessh is crafted for modern business with a wide variety of spaces to suit different commercial requirements. There are spaces for showrooms, shops, boutiques, offices and consultant chambers, well supported with excellent amenities and facilities, comforts and conveniences. Wide passages and stairways and spacious common areas allow for ease of movement amidst high footfalls and enable customers to easily access the different outlets.

A prime property promoted by Land Trades Builders & Developers, Anantessh is a ground plus four-storey structure and comes with facilities like basement parking, two automatic lifts, backup power generator. Rainwater harvesting is incorporated into the building design to conserve water. Security is ensured through CCTV surveillance in common areas and firefighting facilities. The best materials are used as construction inputs, for flooring, wall finishing, plumbing and fixtures.

Anantessh is situated adjacent to the Flower Market, making it an excellent venue for a business address. “Car Street is a heritage locality of Mangalore and a space for divinity. With numerous temples in the vicinity, Car Street is always brimming with activity. We are proud to contribute a new commercial landmark to this locality,” says K. Shrinath Hebbar, Proprietor of Land Trades.

Anantessh is designed by Architect Peter Mascarenhas of Archi-Technics, Mangalore. The construction work was executed by MFAR Constructions, reputed construction professionals of international standing. The quality of construction has been maintained by Gokulraj Associates, Project Management Consultants.

LAND TRADES BUILDERS & DEVELOPERS

Land Trades Builders & Developers is a premier property developer in Mangalore having a track record of 29 years in promoting successful projects. Founded by K. Shrinath Hebbar, a first-generation entrepreneur in 1992, it is an ISO 9001:2015 firm enjoying a ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL. Known for the timely completion of its projects, it has a record number of completed projects to its credit, including landmark residential developments like Sai Grandeur, Maurishka Palace, Atlantis and Solitaire. The firm has so far completed 37 residential projects adding to 3,000+ homes and a built-up area of 41.32 lac sq ft. Land Trades enjoys an impeccable track record of perfect documentation, with all projects bearing clear title deeds and occupancy certificates on project completion, making the homeownership a hassle-free experience for customers.

“Milestone25”, 5th Floor, Shop No.514, Collector’s Gate Junction, Balmatta,

Mangalore – 575001

Landline: 0824-2425424, 2423866

E-Mail: info@landtrades.in

www.landtrades.in