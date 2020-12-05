Land Trades awarded Great Place to Work Certification by Great Place To Work Institute

Spread the love



















Land Trades awarded Great Place to Work® Certification by the Great Place To Work® Institute

Mangaluru: Land Trades Builders & Developers, a leader in real estate in Mangalore, has received the Great Place to Work® Certification from the Great Place To Work® Institute. The Institute is a global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance culture at workplaces. Land Trades is one of the only four mega real estate companies in India and the first one in Coastal Karnataka to become a recipient of this coveted recognition.

Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, for benchmarking and for planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. Great Place to Work® Institute’s methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective and is considered as the ‘Gold Standard’ for defining great workplaces across businesses, academia and government organizations.

Before awarding the certificate, the Institute audits the company’s human resource practices and policies. All participating organizations undergo stringent assessment and a confidential employee survey is conducted by the Institute. Over 98 per cent of the eligible employees of Land Trades participated in the survey and scored the organisation on five key parameters. This recognition acknowledges the organisation’s commitment towards fostering a culture of camaraderie, fairness, respect, pride and credibility amongst its employees.

Speaking on the certification Mr K. Shrinath Hebbar, MD, Land Trades said, “This certification is based on a resounding endorsement by 98 per cent of our employees. It is indeed a humbling experience and I am proud of every employee for reposing faith in the organisation. Land Trades stands on a rich legacy of exceptional customer trust, built over the last two and half decades. This is the result of extraordinary effort by our employees who have served with engagement and conviction over the years. It gives us a tremendous impetus to stay the course and continue this journey for our people every day.

Great Place to Work® Certification is a new high for Land Trades Builders & Developers in its quest for independent validation of its high-performance standards through critical professional appraisal by third party institutions. An ISO 9000:2015 certified firm, Land Trades enjoys ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL. Many of its major residential apartment projects enjoy high individual project ranking of ‘7 Stars’ and ‘6 Stars’ awarded by CRISIL. The firm is also a recipient of ‘Ultra Tech Award’ instituted by the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (I), Mangalore Centre and Ultra Tech Cement Ltd.

To Land Trades, the company’s performance is intrinsically interlinked with employee welfare and customer satisfaction. “I strongly believe that the key to a company’s success is an ongoing stream of happy customers, willing to pay for the company’s products and services. Customer loyalty and repeat visits are the benchmarks for customer satisfaction. When organisations focus on building a happy work culture, the employees, in turn, will make the customers happy. Thus the work environment resonates in customer engagement,’’ explains Mr Shrinath Hebbar.

Land Trades Builders & Developers was founded as a start-up venture by Mr K ShrinathHebbar, a first-generation entrepreneur on October 28, 1992. Having pioneered the concept of residential layouts in Mangalore, Land Trades ventured into apartment construction in the year 2008. Over the years, it has emerged as one of the leading property developers in the city with a record number of completed projects to its credit, including landmark residential developments like Sai Grandeur, Maurishka Palace, Atlantis and Solitaire. The firm has so far completed 38 residential projects adding to 3,000+ homes and a built-up area of 41.32 lac sq ft.

Contact:

LAND TRADES BUILDERS & DEVELOPERS

‘Milestone25’, 5th Floor

Collectors Gate Junction, Balmatta

Mangalore – 575002

Landline: +91 0824 2425424, 2423866

Enquiries: 8882777444, 9845084866

Email: sales@landtrades.in, info@landtrades.in

Website: www.landtrades.in