Land Trades’ Holds Magical Afternoon with Fun Games and Entertainment for Cancer Survivor Children at KMC

Mangaluru: The Sanjivini seminar hall of KMC Hospital Attavar was lit up with smiles as a large number of cancer survivor children turned up with their parents to enjoy an afternoon of fun games, entertainment and magic. The programme was a unique CSR outreach initiative of the city-based Land Trades Builders and Developers, which had organized the event to observe International Childhood Awareness Day in association with KMC Hospital Attavar.

The Chief Guest Rockstar Roopesh Shetty, the winner of BIGG BOSS Kannada Season 9 enthralled the kids with his wit and inspiring words. “Whenever we undergo great struggle in life, we should fight on with a positive attitude. When we finally come out of the struggle, there will be happy surprises for us from God,” he said, and he appreciated the children for their brave struggle. Renowned magician and India’s Got Talent finalist Kudroli Ganesh delighted the children with his amazing feats of magic. A variety of fun games were held and prizes, gifts and mementoes were given to the children.

Dr Anurag Reddy Nalla, Fellow in Pediatric Hematology, KMC Mangalore, said that childhood cancers constitute 3–4% of all cancers. “Every year, nearly 300,000 children are diagnosed with cancer, with India accounting for 76,800 (26%). Most of them are blood cancers, followed by brain tumours and abdominal tumours. Nearly 70–90% of childhood cancers are curable because of the better response to treatment,” he said.

Dr Suchitra Rao, Head of Pediatrics at KMC Hospital Attavar, appreciated Land Trades for taking the initiative to improve society’s health and well-being. Sabitha R Shetty, the managing trustee of the Tapasya Foundation, a specialized palliative care centre for children suffering from cancer, was the guest of honour.

K Shrinath Hebbar, the proprietor of Land Trades, welcomed the gathering. CEO Rameeth Kumar Siddakatte delivered the vote of thanks. MC Soujanya compered the event.

