Land Trades holds Property Show Season-3

Mangaluru: Land Trades Builders & Developers is celebrating the completion of 29 years with a gala Property Show Season-3 from December 2 to 5, 2021, at Milestone-25, Collector’s Gate, Balmatta.

Chairman of Land Trades Builders and Developers Srinath Hebbar welcomed the gathering. The property show Season -3 was inaugurated by the General Manager of Karnataka Bank, Chandrashekar Rao by lighting the traditional lamp.

Addressing the gathering Chandrashekar Rao said, “Karanataka Bank and Land Trades are connected since two decades. Karnataka Bank has grown along with the Land Trades. Land Trades Maurishka Palace is a landmark of Mangalore. It is a very beautiful project. Hebbar has very good experience in selecting plots to construct new projects. Land Trades has given quality apartments to its customers and all are very happy. We have three branches in three of the Land Trades buildings. We will have more branches in his future projects”.

Chandrashekar further said, “Today Land Trades has organized a property show which is being held for the third year. I urge the people of Mangalore to visit this property show and buy their dream house from Land Trades. I wish Srinath Hebbar all the very best in his future projects.”

CEO of Land Trades Ramith Kumar delivered the vote of thanks. Shavina Soans compared the programme.

Prospective home buyers and visitors can drop in any time from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and avail attractive offers on new property purchases. Customers will enjoy spot offers on individual apartments, assured gold coin on every booking, zero GST on selected projects and zero processing fees on home loans. Home loan counters at Land Trades Property Show will assist with finance and spot sanction of loans to eligible buyers.

Land Trades Builders & Developers was founded as a start-up venture by K. Shrinath Hebbar, a first-generation entrepreneur on 28 October 1992. Having pioneered the concept of residential layouts in Mangalore, Land Trades ventured into apartment construction in the year 2008. Their maiden project ‘Astoria’ at Balmatta was an instant success. This was followed by a string of successful projects including mega projects like SaiGandeur (Jail Road), Maurishka Palace (Kadri Kambla), Atlantis (Bendorewell) and Solitaire (Hat Hill). Today the Land Trades name is synonymous with prime locations, imaginative design, quality construction and timely completion as per assured date.

Over the years, Land Trades has emerged as one of the leading property developers in the city with a record number of completed projects to its credit. The firm has so far completed 39 Residential projects amounting to 3000+ homes and a built-up area of 41.32 Lac sq. ft.

Land Trades presently has five projects on hand. Nakshatra is a premium offering with 50 two- and three-bedroom apartments situated at Gandhinagar, Mannagudda. Anantessh situated at Car Street is an upcoming commercial complex. Emerald Bay is an ultra-luxury beach property at Surathkal with premium facilities like a full-fledged clubhouse, swimming pool and lavish landscaping. Mangaluru’s Iconic Skyline “Altura”, 3 & 4 BHK Uber Luxury Homes at Bendurwell, Mangaluru and Residential & Commercial Project ‘Adira’ at Urwa.

Land Trades is an ISO 9000:2015 firm enjoying ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL.Top project rating by CRISIL for completed projects like Solitaire, Sai Grandeur, Ourania, Mauriska Palace & Atlantis Land Trades commitment to quality. “It is a unique achievement for us to enjoy the confidence of our large family of customers for the last 28 years. Continuous engagement with customers has enabled us to deliver optimum customer satisfaction. We are organizing Land Trades Property Show to assist our customers in acquiring their dream homes.