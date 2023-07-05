Land Trades Launches ‘Pristine’ Superluxury Residential & Commercial Project at Chilimbi

Mangaluru: The Bhoomi Puja of Land Trades ‘Pristine’, a superluxury high-rise residential cum commercial project that offers a beautiful sea view to its residents was held at Chilimbi here, on July 5.

The Land Trades “Pristine” was formally launched with a Ground Breaking Ceremony and the unveiling of the plaque by the Chairman of AJ Group and President of Laxmi Memorial Education Trust Dr A J Shetty along with the Chairman of MRG Group, K Prakash Shetty, Former District In-charge Minister J Krishna Palemar, Mayor Jayanand Anchan and Former Mayor and the incumbent Corporator of Derebail (South) ward M Shashidhar Hegde and the land owner Mrs Kavitha Chandrashekharan Nair.

The programme began with an invocation. Proprietor of Land Trades Srinath Hebbar welcomed the gathering. The programme was inaugurated by lighting the traditional lamp by the Mayor of MCC Jayanand Anchan along with other dignitaries on the dais.

Addressing the gathering A J Shetty said, “We have done the groundbreaking ceremony of Land Trades Pristine today. Let the construction work go on smoothly and complete as soon as possible. For 30 years Srinath is into the construction field and has constructed quality buildings. Mangaluru is growing, with Srinath creating jobs for the people. I wish Srinath Hebbar all the very best”.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna J Palemar said, “Srinath Hebbar is doing wonderful service to society. Srinath understands the taste of his customers since they come to him with their hard earn money. Srinath provides the best quality homes, he himself takes special care of the projects so that his customers do not face any problems later. Srinath is aware of the customers’ needs hence, Land Trades has gained name and fame in the construction field”.

Palemar further said, “During construction take care of the greenery to save the environment. This is the 45th project and I wish Land Trades take up more and more projects so that people get flats at affordable prices. Let the poor people afford to buy flats in the coming days. I wish Srinath Hebbar all the very best in his endeavours”.

Addressing the gathering Prakash Shetty said, “Srinath has very good experience in the construction field. When I discussed with Srinath about associating with my project three months back, he said, “I have three projects in hand so I cannot promise anything now because I need to complete them first”. If someone else was in his place, he would without hesitation have agreed to partner with me, but Srinath has an unwavering commitment towards his projects and is very much committed to his customers. Most of the builders see the profit but Srinath never compromises on quality. I wish Srinath and his team all the very best”.

Former Mayor Shashidhar Hegde spoke on the occasion. Mayor Jayanand Anchan delivered the presidential address. CEO of Land Trades Ramith delivered the vote of thanks. Manohar Prasad compered the programme.

