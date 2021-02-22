Spread the love



















Land Trades ‘Maurishka Palace’ hosts ‘Sports Festival Week 2021’

Mangaluru: Ken Doherty said, “The five S’s of sports training are: stamina, speed, strength, skill, and spirit; but the greatest of these is spirit.” And the residents of Maurishka Palace embodied the true spirit of sportsmanship at the week- long sports festival that was held from 14 February to 21 February 2021. The Events Committee at Maurishka Palace put together a stunning array of events that garnered immense participation and enthusiasm among residents.



The festival was inaugurated on 14 February 2021 by the Committee Members of the Maurishka Palace Apartment Owners Association (MPAOA) at 11:00 AM with prayer and lighting of the lamp, following which the events began with full gusto. The Events Committee of the MPAOA conducted various sports events for age groups starting out with their youngest and cutest, to their very fit senior citizens. Residents participated with vigour in both athletic and intellectual games. Events included swimming, track events (400 and 800 M), badminton, chess, carrom and table tennis. Games were organised for young children and senior citizens. Badminton matches were conducted at Perfect Pass indoor badminton courts, Falnir and Father Muller indoor Badminton courts. The events ended with Tug-of-War between the residents of A and B block. The B block residents bagged the rolling trophy.

The Closing ceremony was held on 21 February 2021 in the evening at 7 PM. The Chief Guest at the function was Shri Vedavyas Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru South. Other guests of honour were Manohar Shetty, Corporator and Miss Sharanya Mahesh – International Skater, Asian Bronze Medalist, Triple National Gold Medalist and Mrs Shreema Priyadarshini, Mangalore’s Golden girl – Athlete, National level Gold medallist, Abbakka awardee 2020, Mrs Mangalore 2020 and Mrs Karnataka 2020 1st Runner Up. The evening began with Mrs Navya Shekha invoking the blessings of the almighty followed by the prayer and ceremonial lighting of the lamp.

Residents were awarded for their efforts and achievements during the sports week. There was much joy and celebration all around with everyone winning awards for their stunning displays of sportsmanship and camaraderie. Bharatanatyam dance performances by Spoorthi and Mrs. Pranathi Satish, residents of Maurishka Palace enthralled the audience. Shri Vedavyas Kamath addressed the gathering and spoke about the value of a strong community and praised the Maurishka Palace Association and residents for their spirit of togetherness and unity.

MPAOA President Subodh Shetty welcomed and addressed the gathering. Rajeev Gopalakrishnan, vice president proposed the vote of thanks. The evening ended with a game of Housie and dinner, bringing to an end a week of sportsmanship, camaraderie and fun for the residents of Maurishka Palace! United Toyota, graciously sponsored the event and had on display two of their latest vehicles which created a lot of interest amongst the residents.