Land Trades ‘Nakshatra’ A new Star in Gandhinagar to Be Inaugurated on June 8

Land Trades Nakshatra A new star twinkles in Gandhinagar, to be Inaugurated on June 8

Mangaluru: A spectacular new architectural landmark is looming on the horizon at Gandhinagar in Mangalore – Land Trades Nakshatra. A unique 15-story residential development, it features 52 two, three and four-bedroom apartments that are designed for a life of ease and comfort, reflecting a new way of living in Mangalore. The project was launched with the Bhoomi Pooja, which took place on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, and the construction work has been completed within a record period of 30 months, despite the hardships posed by the COVID pandemic. Now the project is all set for its formal inauguration on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Nakshatra will be inaugurated by the newly elected speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly U T Khader and MLA of Mangaluru South Constituency D Vedavyas Kamath will be the chief guest. K Harish Kumar, MLC, P S Prakash, Editor & CEO of Hosa Diganta Kannada Daily, Sandhya Mohan Acharya, Corporator of Mannagudda Ward (No. 28) and Ravichandran S, General Manager, Karnataka Bank Ltd., will be the guests of honour. The city mayor, Jayanand Anchan will preside over the inaugural function.

“I am delighted to say that Nakshatra has been completed on time, despite the extreme challenges that we faced due to the COVID pandemic. We have met all the quality parameters and look forward to handing over the apartments to our customers”, said K Shrinath Hebbar, the proprietor of Land Trades.

Situated in Gandhinagar, 8th Cross Road, Mangalore, Nakshatra is the 40th project of Land Trades. The flats are available in different variants, with floor areas ranging from 1292 sq. ft. to 2526 sq. ft. Nakshatra seamlessly blends style with substance and makes living pleasure for its discerning residents. The project was an instant success, with most of the apartments being sold immediately after its launch. Only a few flats are presently available, and the firm is arranging exclusive preview visits for interested customers.

The project is beautifully designed by Architect Peter Mascarenhas of Archi-Technics, who has also designed many other acclaimed Land Trades’ mega projects like Solitaire, Atlantis and Maurishka Palace. The construction work has been flawlessly executed by MFAR Constructions a reputed company of international stature. The building is designed for 100% Vastu compliance and is approved by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

Nakshatra greets visitors with beautifully landscaped open areas. It includes premium features like a visitors’ lobby, Mitsubishi high-speed lifts, and a covered rooftop terrace which also serves as a community space, where the residents can host functions and celebrate special occasions. Basement car parking is provided on four levels of the building. A heavy-duty backup power generator, CCTV, Access Control System, surveillance, a firefighting system, and Video Door Phone facilities are provided.

Nakshatra is designed to be an eco-friendly building with green features like rainwater harvesting for water conservation and abundant water supply, solar-powered hot water supply, on-site waste segregation, and an in-house sewage treatment plant as well as a State of the Art fully electric Organic Waste Convertor.

The spacious interiors of the project are designed for maximum comfort with optimum use of space, natural ventilation and flow of sunlight. The best materials have been used for surface finishing, flooring, woodwork, plumbing, electrical and bathrooms. The hardwood main entrance doors are well-secured with premium door locks. A centralised reticulated gas connection is yet another feature of the project.

Nakshatra joins the ranks of Land Trades’ other premium projects like Solitaire (Hat Hill), Emerald Bay (Beach Property at Surathkal), Maurishka Palace (Kadri Kambla), Sai Grandeur (Jail Road), Roopali and Atlantis (Bendorewell), Insignia (Valencia), and Sai Prem (Mannagudda). Land Trades is currently also promoting ultra-luxury high-rise projects like Altura at Bendorewell and Shivabagh at Kadri Shivabagh, as well as Adira, a premium apartment project at Urva Marigudi Temple Road and Kamath Gardens, a residential layout at Ullal.

Land Trades is a leading real estate and property developer of Mangalore founded by K Shrinath Hebbar, a first-generation entrepreneur, in the year 1992. It is an ISO 9000:2015 firm enjoying a ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL. Many of its completed projects also enjoy the highest individual project rankings from CRISIL.

Responding to the emerging demand for luxury homes, the firm is also all set to launch three new luxury residential projects soon at prime locations of Chilimbi, Vas Lane and Alake and commercial projects on PVS Road and at Yeyyadi.

LAND TRADES BUILDERS & DEVELOPERS

“Milestone25”, 5th Floor

Collectors Gate Junction, Balmatta

Mangalore – 575001

Landline: +91 0824 2425424, 2423866

Enquiries: 8882777444, 9845084866

Email: sales@landtrades.in, info@landtrades.in

www.landtrades.in

