Land Trades observes International Yoga Day through Online Workshop

Mangaluru: With the country rapidly recovering from the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are looking for guidance to heal from the adverse effects of the lockdown. Isolation, emotional distress and social disconnect have taken a toll on the morale of the people. Worry, stress and anxiety are widespread. The ancient Indian discipline of Yoga is a universally acclaimed solution for all these ills. The practice of Yoga is simple and it promotes rejuvenation and mind-body wellness.

In an effort to reach out to the people and propagate the message of self-care and wellbeing, city-based Land Trades Builders & Developers observed International Yoga Day on Monday, June 21 through a unique online Yoga workshop conducted by Dr Mahabala Bhat, a renowned Yoga therapist.

The interactive workshop with the theme “Developing Immunity the Yogic Way” was open to the public. It commenced at 7:30 AM and continued for one hour on the Zoom platform and was also live-streamed on social media. The participants were informed of the benefits of yoga and guided on various simple yoga techniques.

“With the stringent restriction on social life during the last one and half years, mental health and body immunity has become the most significant healthcare concerns of our times. Worry regarding the future, lack of physical activity and fear of ill health have severely impacted the health and happiness of the people. Through this online yoga workshop we have tried to impart awareness of authentic yoga practices under the guidance of experts in this field,” said Shrinath Hebbar, managing director of Land Trades.

More than 200 enthusiasts participated in the online workshop with over 500+ Online event registration.

