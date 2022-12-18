Land Trades to Hold Property Show 2022 from December 19 to showcase new concept lifestyle apartments to match the aspirations of Smart City Mangaluru

Mangaluru: “After being recognised with the prestigious tag of “Smart City,” Mangalore has acquired a new profile boasting a global identity and world-class lifestyle. Responding to the emerging scenario, the city’s leading property developer, Land Trades, has launched a series of new concept lifestyle apartments that appeal to the aspirations of the new generation. All these projects will be showcased under one roof at the Land Trades Property Show 2022 for four days, from December 19 to 22. The event is being held at Milestone25, Landmark commercial development situated at Collector’s Gate, Balmatta, Mangalore. This event will also commemorate 30 successful years of Land Trades Builders and Developers”, said the proprietor of Land Trades Srinath Hebbar during the press meet held at Hotel Gold Finch here on December 17.

Addressing the media persons Srinath Hebbar said, “Prospective home buyers and visitors may drop in at any time from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, and avail attractive offers on new property purchases. Customers will enjoy spot offers on individual apartments, assured gold coins on every booking, zero GST on selected projects, and zero processing fees on home loans. The home loan counters at the Land Trades Property Show will assist eligible buyers with financing and spot loan approval. Five major banks are participating in the mela. The participating banks are Karnataka Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank and ICICI Bank”.

Srinath further said, “With a robust and resurgent economy, rising income levels and lower interest rates on home loans, the real estate market is predicted to witness a boom in the coming year. The Land Trades Property Show 2022 will feature new concept apartment projects with modern luxury features that will appeal to the younger generation. This event is also a tribute to the unflinching support of our customers who have enabled us to complete 30 successful years in this highly challenging industry”.

Projects on Offer

Land Trades presently has five projects on hand. Shivabagh is a 34-story palatial residential development situated in the upscale Kadri-Shivabagh locality and offering breathtaking views and ultra-modern amenities. Only 40% of the 2.32-acre prime property is used for building construction and the balance 60% is set aside for free spaces, gardens and ample greenery and lifestyle facilities like a fountain, jogging track and amphitheatre. Altura, a 32-story skyscraper project at Bendorewell, offers world-class facilities. Nakshatra is a premium offering with 50 luxurious two- and three-bedroom flats situated at Gandhinagar, Mannagudda. Adira premium apartments on Urva-Marigudi Road have 16 three- and four-bedroom flats. Kamath Gardens, situated in the serene suburb of Ullal, is a 1.5-acre fully developed residential layout with 16 independent house sites.

Three ready-to-occupy projects will also be showcased at the event. Solitaire, situated at Hat Hill, is the firm’s pioneering skyscraper venture, with 32 floors and 144 super-luxury apartments. Habitat ONE54, situated at Derebail, is a budget apartment complex with 154 single and two-bedroom apartments. Emerald Bay is an ultra-luxury beach property at Surathkal with premium facilities like a clubhouse, a swimming pool, and lavish landscaping.

Upcoming Projects: Land Trades has three new high-rise residential projects on the anvil. Situated at prime locations like Lady Hill-Chilimbi and Alake, these projects will have spacious lifestyle apartments with premium facilities for modern living. The projects are presently in the planning stage and will be launched after securing mandatory approvals.

New Concept Lifestyle Apartments

During the last decade, Mangaloreans have shown a distinct preference for world-class living on par with the city’s status as a smart city. Responding to the emerging trend, Land Trades began to develop new concept lifestyle apartments that feature a 5-star ambience within the safe confines of an apartment complex. This gave birth to its ultra-modern skyscraper projects like Solitaire, Altura, and now Shivabagh, which offer resort-like facilities with a clubhouse and a variety of indoor and outdoor recreational and wellness facilities. These include an infinity swimming pool, a well-equipped gym, sauna, and Jacuzzi, a yoga and meditation room, indoor games and outdoor sports, children’s play areas, and much more.

The utilities and common facilities include a plush entrance lobby, high-speed lifts, continuous water supply through adequate storage tanks, and heavy-duty generators with automatic switchover. Ample basement parking is provided with electrical charging points and other facilities. Gated security along with multiple amenities, CCTV surveillance of common areas, video door phones for each apartment, and ultramodern fire safety measures make their projects a safe haven for the residents. With facilities like these, customers can enjoy the high-concept lifestyle seen in foreign countries and in the metros.

Land Trades: Celebrating 30 Years

Land Trades Builders & Developers was founded as a start-up venture by Mr K Shrinath Hebbar, a first-generation entrepreneur, on October 28, 1992. Having pioneered the concept of residential layouts in Mangalore, Land Trades ventured into apartment construction in 2008. Their maiden project, ‘Astoria’ at Balmatta was an instant success. This was followed by a string of successful mega projects like Maurishka Palace at Kadri Kambala, Sai Grandeur on Jail Road, Atlantis and Roopali at Bendorewell. Solitaire, the firm’s prestigious project located on Hat Hill, is one of the city’s tallest buildings with 32 floors.

Today, as it celebrates its 30th year, Land Trades has much to be proud of about its legacy. It has the credit of promoting 37 residential projects spanning diverse segments like ultramodern skyscrapers, superluxury and luxury apartments, and budget apartments, along with a string of commercial projects and housing layouts. These add up to 3,000+ homes having a combined built-up area of 41.32 lakh sq. ft.—a feat few can match.

The secret of the firm’s extraordinary success is the complete faith and confidence that it enjoys from customers. “It has been our policy right from the beginning to deliver the best customer experience. Whether it is transparent transactions, delivering clean title deeds, adhering to agreed terms, or timely completion of projects, we have taken pains to ensure that customers enjoy the best value for money and a hassle-free experience of owning their property,” says K. Shrinath Hebbar, the managing director of the Land Trades.

Optimum Quality – CRISIL ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating

Land Trades is an ISO 9001:2015 firm enjoying a “DA2” real estate developer rating from CRISIL. Many completed projects of the firm, like Solitaire, Sai Grandeur, Ourania, Mauriska Palace and Atlantis also enjoy top project ratings by CRISIL. Land Trades has a foolproof, multilayered, quality delivery process in place. The company assigns the construction work only to A-grade contractors such as MFar Constructions, who have the requisite experience and expertise in executing mega projects. Only branded products of proven quality are used in the construction and development of properties. Land Trades was the first and only property developer in Mangalore to seek third-party quality authentication for its completed projects from reputed international bodies like CRISIL.

Customer Delight

Land Trades enjoys a wide spectrum of clients spread across the social spectrum. Apart from domestic buyers, the firm is especially patronised by NRI customers, professionals, and corporate houses. The premium positioning of the firm and its excellent customer satisfaction track record ensure repeat purchases and good references from existing residents. The firm has an impeccable track record of perfect documentation, with all projects bearing clear title deeds and occupancy certificates on project completion, making homeownership a hassle-free experience for customers.

Green Policy

Land Trades projects are very environment friendly, with as much as 60% or more of the land area being demarcated for greenery and recreational facilities—a feature unmatched by most other apartment projects in Mangalore. This lush landscape is thoughtfully utilised for beautiful landscaping as well as the development of value-added common facilities such as sports courts, jogging tracks, and a children’s park. An eco-friendly lifestyle is ensured through rainwater harvesting, a dedicated sewage treatment plant, on-site waste segregation, and waste treatment units. Land Trades building designs also fully conform to Vastu.

Land Trades’ Projects in Progress

SHIVABAGH – Situated in the upscale Kadri-Mallikatta locality, Shivabagh is a 34-story high-rise with 150 palatial luxury homes offering breathtaking views and spectacular amenities.

ALTURA – A 32-storey skyscraper project situated at Bendore, it comprises 114 superluxury 3BHK and 4BHK apartments and duplexes.

SOLITAIRE (Ready to Occupy) – A 32-storey skyscraper project at Hat Hill with 144 spacious luxury apartments and duplexes offering a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea. Presently, only a few 2BHK apartments are available in this completed project.

NAKSHATRA– Premium flats situated in the peaceful locality of Mannagudda-Mannagudda. It is slated for completion in about six months, and presently only a few 2BHK and 4BHK flats are available.

ADIRA – Located near Urva Marigudi Temple Road. It is a residential and commercial development with two and three-bedroom apartments and modern amenities.

KAMATH GARDENS situated in the serene suburb of Ullal, it is a 1.5-acre fully developed residential layout with 16 independent house sites.

HABITAT 154 (Ready to Occupy) – Situated in the Derebail locality, it comprises 154 apartments on an affordable budget. Only eight 2BHK apartments are available in this completed project.

EMERALD BAY (Fully developed) – A well-developed beachside layout along the Arabian Sea at Surathkal, with independent plots for building luxurious villas along with leisure and recreation facilities

LAND TRADES BUILDERS & DEVELOPERS

“Milestone25”, 5th Floor, Shop No.514, Collector’s Gate Junction, Balmatta,

Mangalore – 575001

Landline: 0824-2425424, 2423866

E-Mail: info@landtrades.in

www.landtrades.in