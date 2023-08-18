Landowners to Protest from 22-28 August demanding Settlement of Compensation by NHAI

Landowners to Protest from 22-28 August demanding Settlement of Compensation by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for the land acquired for NH 169 road widening between Nanthoor-Bikarnakatte-Sanur near Karkala



Mangaluru: Demanding early settlement of compensation for land acquired for the widening of National Highway 169 between Bikarnakatte near Mangaluru and Sanur near Karkala, several landowners are planning a week-long dharna in front of the office of the Project Director of NHAI in Mangaluru from August 22 till August 28, 2023. Addressing the media during a press meet at Mangaluru Press Club, On August 18, Bhoo Maalikara Horata Samiti NH 169 president Mariyamma Thomas said, “An amount of Rs485 crore was sanctioned by the Central Government in 2016 for land acquisition compensation for the project. But, the process of land acquisition got quashed twice and was finalized in 2020. In 2020, the compensation for land to be acquired in 29 villages on the 45-km long stretch was enhanced to Rs1,073 crore”

She further said, ” The NHAI is dilly-dallying in writing to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on the release of the enhanced compensation amount. The land earmarked for acquisition was practically in the possession of the government since 2016, as the owners had been prevented from doing anything on these properties. NHAI has gone on appeal to the district court challenging the then DC K.V. Rajendra’s order upholding compensation amount fixed by the Special Land Acquisition Officer about 235 landowners of Padavu village of Mangaluru taluk”

” The NHAI has so far not acted on the award of compensation about land at Sanur in Karkala taluk of Udupi district, and Puthige and Padumarnadu in Moodbidri taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, which was upheld by the Karnataka High Court. Unhappy with the compensation awarded by the NHAI, owners of the land from the remaining villages have approached the Deputy Commissioner for arbitration with owners demanding compensation on the yardstick used for Puthige, Padumarnadu and Sanoor villages. The landowners want the settlement of these issues at the earliest to pave the way for payment of compensation. We are among the motorists facing problems owing to the narrow stretch of NH 169 between Bikarnakatte and Sanur. Our protest is to put pressure on the government to settle the issue, which will eventually lead to early completion of road-widening work,” added Thomas.

Showing a poster having a photo of MP Nalin Kumar Kateel stating “Highway Widening Project Update (Bikarnakatte-Sanur) with statements like- The Union government sanctions over Rs 200 crores for land acquisition to widen a 2.5 km stretch in padavu village; Land Acquisition issues on another 20 km stretch are being actively resolved to speed up the project; 45 km highway widening at an estimated cost of Rs 1137 crore underway, including 5.5 km bypass at Gurupura and 7 km bypass at Moodbidri; Regular reviews by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel ensuring swift progress, aiming for completion by 2024; Residents concerns addressed, necessary measures to prevent flooding on the project site assured-We Support Kateel-Your Catalyst for Development”– Ms Thomas said that all the statements in the poster are far from the truth, and nothing but bogus since nothing has been materialized on the road widening project so far.

Members of the Samiti present during the press meet were-Vishwajeeth, Rathnakar Shetty, Prakash Chandra, and Jayaram Poojary.

Like this: Like Loading...