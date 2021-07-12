Spread the love



















Landowners Willing to Use Wildlife-Friendly Land Practices over Agriculture for Better Income…

Landowners Willing to Use Wildlife-Friendly Land Practices over Agriculture for Better Income and to protect wildlife!

Bengaluru : We at the Centre for Wildlife Studies hope you are well and staying safe. We are delighted to share that our research paper titled, ” Benefits beyond borders: Assessing landowner willingness to accept incentives for conservation outside protected areas” – has just been published in the international journal, Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution.

In this study, scientists explored private landowners’ willingness to participate in incentive-based, wildlife-friendly land-use programs, and their interest in undertaking tourism activities in this land in Karnataka. The research finds that landowners preferred wildlife-friendly land-use over their current farming practices. The scientists estimate the average monetary payment incentive required is INR 64,000 (US$ 914) per acre per year. Scientists recommend that this alternative land management approach can potentially benefit both people and wildlife.

The study is authored by Dincy Mariyam (Centre for Wildlife Studies), Mahi Puri (University of Florida and Centre for Wildlife Studies), Abishek Harihar (Panthera) and Krithi K. Karanth (Centre for Wildlife Studies and Duke University), appeared in the journal, Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, volume 9, pages 663043, (Page 1-11.)

Kindly Click on the following Links for more details :



2021_Benefits Beyond Borders_Frontiers_Research Paper

Report Submitted by : Ashwath Seshadri-Outreach Coordinator, Centre for Wildlife Studies, Bengaluru

Like this: Like Loading...