Landslide between Padil & Bantwal Track Affects Mangaluru-Bengaluru Train Services



Mangaluru: Sources from Railway department reveal that a few trains were cancelled and some others were delayed following a landslip between Mangaluru Junction and Padil on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru section around 9 a.m. following heavy rains on 30 June.

Unlike the landslide that occurred near Kulshekar long back where it took days to clear the tracks putting travellers in hardship, this landslip ahs been minor, where the workers are speeding up with removal of the debris, and as per railway officials resumption of train operations will be possible only around 4.30 p.m. today, depending on the weather condition to expedite the debris clearance.

Train No. 06488 Subrahmanya Road-Mangaluru Central unreserved express special and Train No. 06489 Mangaluru Central-Subrahmanya Road unreserved express special were cancelled for the day.

According to Railway officials, the landslip occurred on the Hassan line. Services between Mangaluru and Hassan/ Bengaluru have been affected. Train No. 06484 Kabaka Puttur-Mangaluru Central unreserved express special that left Puttur at 7.55 a.m. was short-terminated at Bantwal. The to and fro services to Kukke Subrahmanya by the same rake were cancelled.

Train No. 16516 Karwar-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly express that arrived at Mangaluru Junction around 11 a.m. was awaiting clearance to proceed towards Bengaluru. In the event of the track not being cleared for train operations today, the Karwar-Yeshwantpur train is likely to be taken to Jokatte and then towards Hassan through the Padil bypass.

Train No. 07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction express special, which was scheduled to arrive at Mangaluru Junction at 12.40 p.m., was expected to be short-terminated at Bantwal.