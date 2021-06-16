Spread the love



















Landslide Blocks NH 66 near Ottinene in Byndoor

Udupi: Vehicle movement was partially disrupted after landslides triggered by heavy rainfall on National Highway 66 near Ottinene hillock on June 16.

Due to Continuous downpour, the entire hillock came down sliding on the National Highway. Fortunately, no vehicle was passing by during the time of the incident, said sources.

The Udupi district has received heavy rain for the past two days. As there is no proper sidewall to stop loose soil from sliding down, it resulted in the incident, an eyewitness said. Excavators were deployed to clear the blockade. The staff of the IRB company are working hard to remove the soil and clear the road for traffic.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd the contract for widening the 189 km stretch on the National Highway 66 from Kundapur to the Goa border. The unscientific road work has resulted in landslides, complained the locals.

