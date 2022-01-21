Large BRAIN ANEURYSM Treated Without Surgery at Father Muller Hospital

Mangaluru: Headache is a very common symptom affecting most of us. Although most often these are harmless, once in a while this could be a prelude to a Brain aneurysm which is a Balloon like enlargement of Brain arteries. If left untreated, this could lead to a Brain haemorrhage which can be life-threatening. Open Brain surgery has been a standard treatment procedure for this condition. However, with advancements in treatment methods, now it is possible to treat these Brain aneurysms without open surgery.

The treating team lead by Chief Neurosurgeon, Dr Madhukar T Nayak performed a procedure called Endovascular Flow Diverter stent placement, in which the Brain aneurysm was treated by placing a highly manoeuvrable Flow Diverter stent across the aneurysm to treat it. It was introduced into the body from a small catheter placed in the Femoral artery in the groin. The painless procedure lasted around 2 hours following which the patient had an uneventful recovery. “Such advanced procedures are not only technically challenging but also extremely expensive as almost all the equipment and materials are imported. With the theme of Make In India and encouraging young entrepreneurs, there could be hope for the common man as we could see at least one indigenous manufacturer launching the Flow Diverter stent in the coming days, which will surely make these procedures affordable for the common man, said Dr Madhukar Nayak.

“Being a charitable tertiary care institute, it is paramount for us to provide the cutting edge treatment modalities at the best affordable price for our patients. With this in mind, we provide state of the art services without compromising the quality of care” said Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, the Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Mangalore.

With every new technique, modern science tries to heal the person otherwise thought to be a poor prognosis case. The support of the healthcare faculty and staff has been commendable to the patient. We aid in healing where God is the healer, Rev Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa, Administrator of the Father Muller Medical College Hospital mentioned.

With newer advances in Endovascular techniques, nowadays it is possible to directly reach the diseased blood vessels in the brain without opening the skull or handling normal brain tissue. The approach is by passing a small catheter (tube-like structure) inside the blood vessel in the thigh (Femoral Artery) which is then advanced into the blood vessels of the brain ( Internal Carotid Artery) and treated by placing a Flow Diverter stent which helps in healing the diseased vessel from within by diverting the blood away from the diseased segment. This procedure is painless, bloodless, without even a single stitch in the body. Unlike in open surgery which requires 3 to 4 weeks for the patient to recover, here the patient typically can go home in 2 to 3 days.

The Father Muller Medical College Hospital has super-speciality clinics like neurosurgery and neurology, nephrology, urology, cardiothoracic, endocrinology, medical/surgical/radiation oncology and Hand and spine surgery, gastroenterology and surgery, interventional radiology and reconstructive and plastic surgery along with the many specialty clinics. With the ever-increasing OPD visits, the hospital sees a footfall of many who seek to heal, for the institutions’ motto flies high with “Heal and Comfort”.