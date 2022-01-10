Large demonstration held in Brussels to protest Covid measures as cases surge



Brussels: A large protest march was staged in the streets of Brussels to demonstrate against the latest round of health restrictions, according to local media.

Called “Together for Liberty”, this new protest movement on Sunday rallies together people “to make it clear that we will not tolerate the Covid Safe Ticket”, Xinhua news agency quoted as organiser Ezra Armakye as saying.

“It is not forbidden,” said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo to Belgian Media group VTM on Sunday. “But there is a very large silent majority doing the right thing.”

About 5,000 people took part in the demonstration at the capital’s North Station, and more than 30 people were arrested, said the Brussels police.

Belgium has so far recorded more than 2.23 million Covid-19 infections and 28,459 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to data published Saturday by the Sciensano Health Institute.

The numbers were still climbing as the Omicron variant was spreading across the country with about 11.5 million population.

The government has implemented strict rules to curb the spread of the virus, including mandatory use of the Covid Safe Ticket for many public occasions.

However, several rounds of large demonstrations, some turned violent, have been staged in Brussels to protest against the government’s measures since last November.