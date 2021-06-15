Spread the love



















Large Parcel Size Container Vessel Calls at New Mangalore Port

Mangaluru: Big milestone for New Mangalore Port! For the first time, a container vessel M.V. SSL BRAHMAPUTRA-V.084 arrived at Port on 15.06.2021, which is the largest parcel size container vessel calling to Port in terms of containers as well as size. The vessel is of 260 meter LOA with a 32.35-meter beam and has a DWT of 50900 MT. The vessel has arrived laden with 1142/1521 boxes/TEU of 25864.40 MT raw cashew nuts and has a scheduled export plan of 300 TEUs. M/s. Shreyas Shipping is the vessel operator and M/s. Amogha Shipping, Mangalore is representing them as their local agent.

It may be reiterated that the container traffic at NMPT has steadily increased from less than 2000 TEUs handled in the year 2000 to 1.5 lakh TEUS handled in 2020-21. So far these containers were handled at various general cargo berths of the Port. Overseeing the increase in container handling, the Port has awarded the work of mechanisation of container handling at an exclusively deep draft berth (No.14) to M/s Mangalore Container Terminal Pvt. Ltd.(JSW) on the PPP model which is expected to foster the growth of container traffic at the Port in the coming years.



Dr A.V. Ramana, Chairman, NMPT while expressing happiness over the record handling of such large container vessels, appraised the port’s multi-dimensional friendly initiatives that made this happen such as online gate admittance, improved storage facilities, better service and cost-effective measures. He is also hopeful about a surge in the container traffic at the Port in the coming days.

