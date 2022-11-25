Largest vesical calculus in the World removed by Team of Urologists at Kasturba Hospital, Manipal

Manipal: Largest vesical calculus in a female patient that has been reported to date in the world was removed by a team of Urologists at Kasturba Hospital, Manipal. An elderly female 60 years of age complained of dysuria, frequency, and urgency for six years and was empirically treated for urinary tract infection for every episode of symptoms. At a presentation to Kasturba Medical College and Hospital, Manipal’s clinical examination revealed a hard, palpable mass in the suprapubic region. A plain CT was done, which revealed a sizeable hyperdense shadow occupying the entire urinary bladder.

Open cystolithotomy was done and calculus measuring 11.5 x 7.5 cm with a weight of 672 grams was delivered intact by Dr Anshuman, Dr Kasi Vishwanath, Dr Nisha, Dr Vivek Pai and Dr Krsihna under the guidance of Dr Padmaraj Hegde, Professor of Urology and Deputy Medical Superintendent and the patient was discharged on the second day.

Making the diagnosis is challenging, especially in rural areas with limited access to healthcare facilities such as ultrasonography or X-ray.

Here we report a case of giant vesical calculus weighing 672 grams in an otherwise healthy adult female. To the best of our knowledge, this is the largest vesical calculus in a female patient that has been reported to date in the world. The largest bladder stone reported in the literature so far was from KEM Hospital, Mumbai which weighed 528 grams.

Chief Operating Officer Dr Anand Venugopal, Teaching hospital, MAHE, Manipal and Dr Avinash Shetty Medical Superintendent congratulated the whole team for successfully performing the very rare and complex Surgery.