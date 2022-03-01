Larisa D’Souza wins 2nd Place in National Youth Parliament Festival 2022

Larisa D’Souza wins 2nd Place in State-level National Youth Parliament Festival 2022, Speech Competition

Udupi: Larisa D’Souza, a student of MAHE studying Mass Communication & Media, made Udupi proud by winning second prize in the Karnataka State Level National Youth Parliament Festival 2022 – a Speech Competition which was held virtually from Bangalore and held from the block level to the national level by NYKS, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Govt. of India.

Last week, Larisa was selected to represent Udupi District at the State Level along with Miss Husna, a student of Shri Buvanendra College, Karkala, both were selected in the block-level and were winners at the District-level with first & second positions respectively.

National Youth Parliament Festival 2022 is a National-level competition conducted by the Government of India in association with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports conducted by Nehru Yuva Kendra in all the 624 Districts in India. Participants get 4 minutes to showcase/put forth their thoughts. The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to encourage the Youths to put forth their thoughts on subjects like Beti Bachao, Beti Padao; Sub Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas; digital India; startup up India; make in India; Ek Bharath – Shrestra Bharath; clean India; Fit India Campaign, etc.

There were 58 participants for the state-level competitions, ie. 2 each representing 29 districts of Karnataka. Larisa spoke on the subject ‘Ek Bharath, Shrestra Bharath’, which won her 2nd position in the state.

Larisa now has the opportunity to go to New Delhi for the National-level Competitions at India’s Pride, the prestigious Central Hall of the Indian Parliament, along with the winners of first and third positions at the State Level. Only the winner at the State level who hails from Madikeri, Coorg, will represent Karnataka in the competition. The second and third prize winners will be in the audience of the Central Hall of India’s Parliament. All of them will get an audience with the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, the Lok Sabha Speaker and other Esteemed dignitaries. The winner at the National-level will take home the first prize purse of Rs 2 lakh and a citation, the second and third prize winners will get Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively.

Udupi DC, Kurma Rao M IAS has expressed his happiness and congratulated Larisa for bringing glory to Udupi. It is worth mentioning here that Larisa is the daughter of Lavina D’Souza and well-known, renowned police officer Valentine D’Souza, who is presently serving as Dy SP in Uttar Kannada District.