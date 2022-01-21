Lashkar, Al-Badr terrorists planning to sneak into J&K via PoK, Intel agencies warn



New Delhi: Amid the heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, the intelligence agencies have warned that terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Al Badr are planning to sneak into the Union Territory through Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), sources in the security set up said.

The sources, quoting intelligence inputs, said that at least seven militants of LeT and five of Al Badra are trying to cross over to Jammu and Kashmir from two different areas located in PoK.

The intelligence alert has specifically said that from one place in PoK, the LeT ultras will be trying to infiltrate with the help of a launch pad commander, while the five Al Badr terrorists are located near a launch pad in Balakot, who are being escorted by a local guide to infiltrate from the Bhimber Gali side in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The intel alerts have been shared with the J&K Police, Central security forces and the Army who have been asked to intensify patrolling along the international border adjoining the Bhimber Gali.

“The alert is a matter of major concern for the security forces ahead of the Republic Day, and if they (militants) are trying to cross the international border amid the heavy snowfall, it indicates that they must be equipped with winter clothing and navigational devices,” an official in the security forces deployed in J&K said.

He also said that in recent operations launched by the Central security forces and the state police, the terrorists who were neutralised had army grade winter clothing and other staff like dry-fruits and dry meals. This also indicates that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is providing logistic supports to these terrorists.

Recent intelligence inputs have also revealed that ISI has been searching for new routes to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir besides establishing new control rooms in PoK.

The security forces, after intercepting messages, revealed that eight new routes have been identified which are covered with snow and have less patrolling by Indian forces during peak winters.

The intelligence intercepts have further revealed that Pakistan has activated new terror launch pads along the Line of Control (LoC) with increased efforts to aid infiltration bids into Jammu and Kashmir before the Republic Day on January 26.