Spread the love



















Lashkar terrorist behind civilian killing gunned down in J&K encounter



Srinagar: The terrorist killed in a gunfight with the security forces in the Hajin area of Jammu and Kashmir’ Bandipora district has been identified as a Lashkar-e-Taiba member, officials said on Monday.

Police said he was affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was involved in the recent killing of a civilian in the Bandipora district.

“Killed terrorist has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF). He was involved in recent civilian killing at Shahgund Bandipora,” a tweet by J&K Police quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

On Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said it has busted a LeT (TRF) module and arrested four terror associates involved in the conspiracy behind the killing of a civilian, Mohd Shafi Lone alias Sonu, a resident of Naidkhai.

The arrested terrorist associates were identified as Tariq Ahmad Dar alias Tariq Khoucha, Mohammad Shafi Dar, Mudasir Hassan Lone and Bilal Dar alias Sahb Khoucha.

However, the police also said on Sunday that one of the terrorist associates involved in the killing, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar alias Kotru, was absconding and had reportedly joined the terrorist ranks.

Like this: Like Loading...