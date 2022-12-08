Lasst uns party machen! ‘Let’s Go Party’  at ‘NIGHT MARKET’ this Sunday at City Beech

“Lasst uns Party Machen” in German means ” Let’s Go Party” at ‘NIGHT MARKET’ this Sunday, 11 December 2022 at City Beech, Bolar, Mangaluru from 3.30 pm till 10 pm



Mangaluru: After a gap of two years due to the pandemic, NIGHT MARKET will be back in the City and the organizers are doing it bigger and better with live music, Pop-Up fashion stalls, food pop-ups, Beverages, exciting activities and much more! Move over and add a unique type of shopping because the organizers know that the shopaholic in you longs for a shopping affair like theirs. Experience a night market and take in – the sights smells and flavours of the Christmas season. The venue will be buzzing with brands selling stylish apparel, dainty footwear, fresh food, health and beauty supplements, trendy jewellery & fashion accessories, and bedecked home decor items, to name a few and you will swarm the pop-ups.

It will be a one heckuva party full of music, food, shopping, drinks, lots of fun and frolic- and a One-of-a-Kind Party that Mangaloreans will experience once again- ‘NIGHT MARKET’’- a Christmas Themed Party of Shopping, Music, Food & Fun on Sunday, 11 December 2022 from 3.30 pm until 11 pm at the City Beach, Mangaluru. We all know that Mangaloreans can party just like the Germans, who started the ‘ Night Market’ theme of Parties, at the beginning of the Christmas season. Night Markets which were originally started by the Germans, especially during the Christmas Season have now stormed India/including Mangaluru, and Mangaloreans will get a chance to experience all the goodness and fun this “Night Market” has to offer.

“Lass uns Party machine”-that’s German for “Let’s Party!” Kudos to the team of Stone Bridge Entertainment, who are all set to bring this event back on popular demand, and it will be a much-talked-about party of the joyous and merriest Christmas Season! Stonebridge entertainment’s main goal is to curate memorable experiences and one-of-a-kind events for the fun-loving Mangaloreans! If you are ready to realign your shopping patterns to a more mindful and conscious approach, the unique stalls selling unique items will make your shopping spree more enjoyable. The stalls around 3-40 of them are handled by EVOLVE, a Mangaluru-based Women Empowerment Association

And the food stalls with a variety of hand-picked dishes, cooked to perfection, will make you very hungry. The fresh and earthy food on the menu will surely appeal to you. The unique and intriguing menus will make you switch from “I am not hungry” to “I have to try these” in seconds! Whether you are looking for the perfect beverage, a kicked-up mocktail, or a fabulous cocktail or other drinks – Night Market will get you covered with refreshing drinks to stir up the Christmas/Winter vibe. You will find people bustling and clutching onto sparkling drinks, which will take the joyous season feeling up a notch. When the adults are socializing, there is a play area for children set up at the arena.

The Christmas special ‘NIGHT MARKET’ is a Pop Up/Flea Market with a Christmas theme this year, filled Variety of stalls for shopping; Multiple food counters, Cake Mixing and Pottery making pots etc as fun activities; plus this year there are three live performances by India’s No.1 Goan band ‘ A26’; Mangalurubased band ‘ RUSTEZE’, and a solo performance by Ms Frizzell D’ Souza. And that’s what you call this Concept as a Pop Up Market along with an added party for the revellers, who could make their best night out on a Lazy Sunday. No doubt that Christmas came a bit early this season, with this Christmas-themed party called “NIGHT MARKET’ which will surely rock Mangaluru, as never seen before at any gigs or shows that have happened in this Coastal City.

Promising to replicate the madness and fun of the original German “Night Market”, our local version will not disappoint anyone, instead will get praise from everyone who is going to patronize the event. And thanks to Stone Bridge Entertainment which is all geared up to make this event happen, thereby allowing the hardcore party revellers of Kudla to party more.

Don’t you just wish you could go back to doing your favourite pastime just for a little while? Night Market is here to make your wish come true, with lots of activities lined up for you that may make you feel like being on a classic game show! Spend some time enjoying yourself with your kids in the kids’ zone. Discover their interesting solutions to activities while you also play fun games with them. The evening will kick off with live performances by various artists which will surely delight people of all ages. Enjoy the company of your loved ones on the dance floor with the music that gives you a warm, springtime feel.

And yes, there are tons more! So let everyone know that the Night Market is back and this time with the Christmas Edit. You are guaranteed to head home with colourful stories. Don’t miss out. Tickets are priced at 500 per person. Entry for children below 12 years is free

Come support NIGHT MARKET!

For Tickets/Details Contact 8147848831

Whatsapp 8971328831