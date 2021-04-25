Spread the love



















Last rites of SC judge from K’taka to be held with state honours



Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to accord state honours at the last rites of Supreme Court judge Justice Mohan M. Shantanagoudar, who died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Saturday, as he hailed from the state, an official notification said.

“The last rites of Supreme Court judge Justice Mohan Shantanagoudar will be performed with full state honours,” it said, adding that his family will inform the state government on the place and date of his last rites.

Shantanagoudar, 62, hailed from Chikkerur in the state’s Haveri district.

“Shantanagoudar’s last rites will be performed according to Covid-induced guidelines with minimum police force and a gun salute while maintaining social distancing,” the notification said.

The apex court judge was recently admitted in the private hospital with lung infection for treatment but did not recover.

Expressing grief over Shantanagoudar’s untimely death, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said the country lost a great judge.

Elevated to the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017 and due to retire on May 4, 2023, Shantanagoudar was the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court from September 2016 before his elevation. He was also a judge of Karnataka High Court from September 2004 to August 2016.

Prior to his appointment as an additional judge of Karnataka High Court in May 2003, Shantanagoudar was an advocate since 1980 and handled both criminal and civil cases.