‘Last Weekend Curfew was RELAXED but This One will be TOUGH ‘- DC Dr K V Rajendra

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra has clarified that even though some relaxation was given during the last weekend curfew but this Weekend Curfew once again starting from Friday night, there will be no public or private programmes organized due to the spike on Covid-19 cases in the district and the neighbouring Kasaragod. The weekend curfew ordered by the government a week back will be in force from the night of Friday January 14 to 5 am January 17 morning “.

“Marriages will be allowed (with 100 people indoors and 200 outdoors), predetermined religious programmes in fulfillment of religious vows like Yakshagana alone will be permitted during the weekend curfew. However, other private or public programmes are banned during this period. Schools and colleges will remain closed. Buses can ply during the weekend curfew depending on passenger patronage, and people will be allowed to travel to far off places by buses, trains and flights. All shops will be closed, except those shops dealing in essentials, milk, and medicines will remain open. As a measure of precaution, all temples, churches and mosques will be off limits for devotees during the weekend curfew period. The priests and a limited number of staff can participate in the routine puja rituals” added DC Dr Rajendra.