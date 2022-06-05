Lata Mangeshkar had a spiritual side to her singing: Arijit Singh



Mumbai: Singer Arijit Singh recently shared his thoughts and learnings from legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, in an ‘Arijit Singh Special Episode’ on ‘Naam Reh Jayegaa’.

Many big names from the industry have been showering their love for the melody queen Lata Mangeshkar on her tribute show ‘Naam Reh Jayegaa’.

In the latest episode, Arijit Singh who also has a huge fanbase around the globe and is a big-time fan of Lata, came onto the stage of ‘Naam Reh Jayegaa’ to share his love for Lata.

While speaking about the emotions that Lata’s songs spark in him, Arijit shared “She is like Rabindranath Tagore. How he wrote everything and he wrote on every emotion no matter what book you pick up there is something that you find relatable. Lataji’s songs are like that only, no matter any song you pick up, you will always find something that you can relate to, she has sung songs in every emotion you can think of. It’s a blessing we have her”.

“There is a lot you can learn from her songs. The spirituality that she has carried in her singing with utmost passion till the end, is truly a big learning. She used to sing complex songs with such ease that it is amazing. When you listen to the song it seems like it’s such an easy song but when you try singing it then you realize how difficult it is. She never presented herself as a great singer, she always sang like a commoner. Technically there is a lot you can learn from her”.

With Star Plus’ 8-episode series aNaam Reh Jaayega’, 18 of the biggest Indian singers including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha join hands to pay tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

The show is helmed by Gajendra Singh. Episodes air on Star Plus at 7 p.m. every Sunday.