Late Dr Shivaram Karanth’s Personal Assistant Malini Mallya Passes away

Udupi: Malini Mallya who worked as the personal assistant of renowned writer and Jananpith awardee Late Dr Shivaram Karanth, passed away on March 28 in Bengaluru. She was 72.

Mallya was suffering from Parkinosn’s disease for a long time. She was under treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru.

Malini Mallya was a retired LIC employee, she was known for promoting literary works of Shivaram Karanth and had worked with him until his last days. She was instrumental in setting up the Karantha Smrith Bhavan at Saligrama.

Malini Mallya authored several books including a biography of Shivram Karanth, titled Nanu Kanda Karantharu, a novel called Gondalpurada Nindalaru. She also wrote about birds and nature for kids.

