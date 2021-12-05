Late Joseph and Mary Pinto Niddodi Memorial Award 2021 conferred to Muddhu Thirthahalli

Udupi: The Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh in association with Amcho Sandesh Monthly Magazine and Konkani Writers Association Udupi organised a Writers Get together at the Milagres College Auditorium, Santhekatte Kallianpur on Sunday, December 5.

Dr Vincent Alva Principal of Milagres College Kallianpur inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp and advised the young budding writers to develop reading skills. Reading skills will help them to become successful writers.

Stany Mangaluru, Wilfred Lobo and Michael Rodrigues Sastan shared their views on writing skills and reporting on the occasion.

Late Joseph and Mary Pinto Niddodi Memorial Award 2021 was conferred to Young writer Vitasha Riaya Rodrigues (Muddhu Thirthahalli) on the occasion.

Mary D’Souza, president of Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh presided over the function. The second Revised edition of Lokacho Yajak Autobiography of Fr Mark Valder published by Divya Deepa Prakashan was released on the occasion.

Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh general Secretary Gregory P K D’Souza, Amcho Sandesh Treasurer Alwyn Quadros, Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh Treasurer Melrida Rodrigues, family members of Late Joseph and Mary Pinto Niddodi, Walter Cyril Pinto were present on the occasion.

Amcho Sandesh Convener Elroy Kiran Crasta delivered the introductory remarks. Programme convenor Dr Gerald Pinto welcomed the gathering. Edward Larson D’Souza principal of St Lawrence College, Moodubelle introduced the guests. Kallianpur Denary president Rosy Baretto delivered the vote of thanks. Dr Flavia Castelino compered the programme.

About Vitasha Riaya Rodrigues (Muddhu Thirthahalli)

Vitasha Riya Rodrigues has been contributing regularly stories, poems and articles to Konkani and Kannada papers and magazines under the pen name ‘Muddhu Thirthahalli’ for the last eight years.

So far Muddhu Thirthahalli has published 6 books: ‘Hu Gonchalu’ (Poems and Stories-2006), Kanana Kalarava (Poems-2008), Eshtu Bannada Irullu (Poems-2010), Ondu Chandrana Thundu (Articles-2011), Kaada Hadhiya Hugallu (Novel-2013), Kshamisalaguudilla Kshamisi (Poems-2018). Her novel Kaada Hadhiya Hugallu has been adopted into a movie.

For her literary work, Muddhu Thirthahalli has been awarded Karnataka Sahitya Academy Prashasthi, Kavyananda Prashasthi, Bendre Grantha Bahumana, Kannada Sahitya Parshattina Aralu Prashasthi, Kariayanna Datti Puraskara, Sharada R. Rao Datti Puraskara, Gangamma Somappa Bommai Aralu Moggu Prashasthi from the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s Pratistan, Kannada Shree Prashasthi, Vidyasagara Bala Puraskar, Advisor Prashasthi, Kerala – Kasargod Saanskriti Prashasthi, Award from Shivamogga Women and Children’s Welfare Department. She also secured first prize in the State level poetry competition held by Kannada Prabha in 2012. In 2010, Muddhu Thirthahalli presided over the first state-level children’s literary conference.