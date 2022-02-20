Late Kane winner opens up Premier League title race



London: Harry Kane scored a 95th-minute winner to give Tottenham a 3-2 win away to Manchester City which opens up the race for the Premier League title.

The England captain netted his dramatic header after a ball from the right of the recent arrival Dejan Kulusevski, who had put Tottenham ahead in the fourth minute late on Saturday.

Ilkay Gundogan deservedly equalised for the home side in the 33rd minute, but Kane (a City target over the summer) again put Spurs ahead in the 59th minute after an assist from Heung-Min Son.

Riyad Mahrez’s 92nd-minute penalty after Cristian Romero was penalised for handball, looked to have saved a point for City, but Kane popped up at the end to give his side an important win.

Norwich City took a surprise lead away to Liverpool with a 48th-minute effort from Milot Rashica, but the home side roared back with goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and recent signing Luis Diaz, Xinhua reports. Mane’s goal was something special: a falling overhead kick following a cross from the left wing.

Liverpool are now six points behind Manchester City, but have a game in hand over the league leaders.

Chelsea won the South-London derby away to Crystal Palace 1-0, with an 89th-minute winner from Hakim Ziyech. The newly-crowned World Club champions were well off their best, but the Moroccan’s late volley sent all three points back to Stamford Bridge.

Coach Thomas Tuchal won’t be completely happy with the display as striker Romelu Lukako had another disappointing performance with just seven touches of the ball all afternoon.

Arsenal got revenge for their opening day defeat to Brentford and strengthened their case for a top-four finish thanks to second-half goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka which put them 2-0 in the Emirates Stadium before Christian Norgaard’s injury-time consolation goal for the visitors.

Everton are still in trouble after second-half goals from Stuart Armstrong and Shane Long gave Southampton a 2-0 win at home to Frank Lampard’s men at St Mary’s.

Armstrong scored with a low shot, before Long assured the win with a flicked header following a corner.

Newcastle United continue their recovery with a 1-1 draw away to West Ham, with Joe Wilcock’s goal in first-half injury time, canceling out Craig Dawson’s opener to deny West Ham the chance to climb into the top-four.

Burnley also gave themselves a lifeline as goals from recent signing Wout Weghorst and Josh Brownhill put them 2-0 up at halftime away to Brighton.

Aaron Lennon netted a third in the 69th minute as Sean Dyche’s men claimed only their second win of the campaign.

Watford also gave themselves a lifeline thanks to Emmanuel Bonaventure’s 78th-minute far-post header, which punished some profligate finishing from Aston Villa to give Roy Hodgson’s visitors a vital away win.