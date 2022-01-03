Late Karnataka Congress MLA B.M. Idinabba’s kin arrested for suspected IS links



Mangaluru: National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths on Monday arrested the granddaughter-in-law of former Karnataka Congress MLA B.M. Idinabba for her alleged Islamic State (IS) links.

Late Idinabba was a three-time Congress MLA of Ullal constituency in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district. He was a prominent Kannada poet, journalist, freedom fighter and Kannada activist who sought merger of Kerala’s Kasargod district with Karnataka.

The NIA team who came from Delhi, conducted a surprise raid on the residence of Idinabba’s son B.M. Basha and questioned Idinabba’s granddaughter-in-law Deepthi Marla a.k.a Mariyum. The team, headed by Assistant Investigating Officer, DSP Krishnakumar, along with PI Ajay Singh and Monika Dhikwal, questioned her for three hours and then took her into custody, according to sources.

She has been subjected to medical tests and will be taken to Delhi after being produced in the local court, sources said.

The NIA had earlier conducted raids on late Idinabba’s residence in the first week of August 2021. After two days of inquiry, the sleuths had picked up Basha’s younger son Amar Abdul Rehman.

During investigations, the role of Deepthi and her husband Anas Abdul Rahiman came under scanner. The team had questioned her for two days but did not take her into custody.

However, her movements were closely watched and she was arrested on Monday.

Deepthi, a Hindu girl fell in love with Rahiman while studying in BDS. After her wedding, she converted into Islam and changed her name to Mariyum.

Later, she allegedly came in contact with IS cadres and got connected with few elements in Jammu and Kashmir during a visit there in August 2020. She has been alleged of recruiting local youths into the terror outfit.