Laudate Si Sunday Observed at Infant Mary Parish, Bajjodi

Mangaluru: ICYM, Commission for Ecology ( Parisar Ayog) and Youth Commission (Yuva Ayog) of Bajjodi Unit organized Laudate Si Sunday on 23rd July 2023 at 7:40 am on the Church Premises to mark World Environment Day.

The programme started with a Prayer Song by the ICYM members. Fr Dominic Vas, Parish Priest of Infant Mary Church was the Chief Guest. ICYM President Ms Riyana Pinto welcomed the Chief Guest, the guests and the gathering. Fr. Dominic Vas in his message, spoke of how man has disfigured the beautiful Universe that God has created. Today everything in Nature – Air, Water, Soil, Food and Fish has been polluted by man. He has cut trees, destroyed the forest, levelled the lakes and built mighty buildings which have caused great destruction to Nature. Pope Francis says Nature is the 8th sacrament where we meet God. Hence we are all called upon to love and preserve nature, planting trees being an important step.

Chief Guest Fr Dominic Vas, Fr Rayan Pinto, Fr Cyril Menezes, Deacon Br. Siltan Noronha, OSS sisters, President of Parish Council Mr Prakash Saldanha, Secretary Mrs Elizabeth Pereira, Coordinator of the 21 Ayogs Mr Ronald Goveas, Eco Commission Coordinator Mr Joseph Mascarenhas, Coordinator of Youth Commission Mr Sachin Menezes and Gurkars planted saplings as an expression of their love and concern for Nature. The youth, ICYM animator Mrs Seema Carlo and parishioners were among others who were present.

ICYM Vice President Mr Kreethan D’Souza compered the programme. Mr Jilson Pinto delivered the Vote of Thanks.

The programme concluded at 8:30 am with the distribution of plants to those present to motivate them to grow and nurture plants in their surrounding and thus contribute to the environment and Nature.

