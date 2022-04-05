Laugh Learn Play Smile! Admission for LKG-1 Std Open at St Theresa’s School-Bendur

St Theresa’s Pre School is a great place to grow. Our Pre-School is planned accordingly, to ensure proper learning according to their age. Your children are School’s children. The registration for the academic year 2022-23 is open. Enroll your ward now at St Theresa’s Pre-School and see them blooming with various skills in an ever-evolving environment.

Mangaluru: St Theresa’s School, Bendore, Mangaluru is under the management of the Bethany Educational Society. It is a Christian Religious Minority institution established on 17th June 1996. It was founded primarily for the education of Catholic children. However it is open to others irrespective of caste, creed and religious affiliation. The Bethany Educational Society is registered under the society’s registration act of 1860. All the members of the Bethany Educational Society Catholic Religious Sisters belong to the congregation of the Sisters of the Little Flower of Bethany, founded by Msgr. R.F.C. Mascarenhas who was also the life member of the ‘Bethany Educational Society’ Bendur, Mangalore-575002, Karnataka, India.

Spiritual Development:

It includes everything that helps the student to deepen her/his relationship with God and to grow in love and respect for all the people as her/his sisters and brothers.

Emotional Development:

Emotions are lifelines to self-awareness and self-preservation that deeply connect us to ourselves and others, to nature and the cosmos. Therefore emotional development of children is given paramount importance.

Intellectual Development:

Intellectual development of a student includes all aspects of mental development keeping in mind her/his capacities, talents, home situations and opportunities for study.

Physical Development:

This will include a well-developed programme of sports and Physical Education. It will help to develop a healthy body and a healthy mind in the student and in acquiring self-discipline. It also promotes the spirit of team work and above all to gratefully accept one’s body as a gift of God.

Love for the Nation:

The school shall develop the students’ love for the nation and train them to be responsible citizens of the country.

Cultural Development:

It includes an awareness and respect for the diverse aspects of Indian culture. It also helps the students to assimilate critically the culture of the groups to which they belong and respect other cultures. Students are helped to make their own contribution to enrich the heritage they have received while being open to other cultures.

Formation of Social Consciousness, Social Justice and Commitment:

Social consciousness, justice and commitment to the cause of the poor is an integral part of School’s education. Therefore their students will be trained to recognize the reality of the fatherhood and motherhood of God and the equality of all God’s children.

The School Vision is To promote the glory of God by the holiness of the members of our institute and the service of the Kingdom of God, and their Goal is –

Transformative Education for fullness of life for all, especially the marginalized and rural poor and girls, through an integrated formation, in partnership with God to build His Kingdom.

The School’s Core Values are :

God Experience : The objective is to provide a congenial atmosphere in their institutions for God-experience and live in communion with God, self, others and nature.

Compassionate Love for all especially for the Poor and the Marginalised : The objective is to motivate the staff and students to love compassionately the poor and the marginalized, especially the rural poor and the girls.

Excellence in developing each one’s Potential to build a Just and Humane Community : The objective is to facilitate the staff and students to develop their multiple intelligences and also to enhance their positive self-image and self-esteem.

Truth, Love, Justice and Peace : The objective is to respect and uphold the rights and dignity of every human being, to be loving, transparent, accountable and just in our personal and institutional life and to work diligently for peace.

Simplicity of life style and Dignity of Labour : The objective is to practice simplicity in their lifestyle and bear dignity of labour.

Respect for Life, Nature Cultures, Religions and Love for the Nation : The objective is to promote love and profound respect for all forms of life, cultures, religions and the nation.

Limited seats are available. For admission related queries please contact our telephone number 0824 2214278.