Laughter turned to Tears! Goan Comedian SELVY (48) of Konkani Tiatr No More

Laughter turned to Tears! Goan Comedian Matheus Correia fondly known as “SELVY” aged 48 of Konkani Tiatr No More. After suffering from a brief illness, he breathed his last at Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, on Monday; tiatr fraternity are all shocked

Mangaluru: It was in 2019, during the Goan Carnival Fest, I along with a bunch of my Mangalorean friends were taken to a comedy Konkani play (tiatr) by one Goan family, and it the play was so humourous and laugh bursting, me and my friends couldn’t control laughing the whole two-hours of the tiatr. Although the Goan Konkani was a little bit hard to understand, we Mangaloreans managed to grasp it here and there- and the best part was when the rest of Goan crowd in the hall started laughing, we also laughed loudly?

And the main man who led us into a roar of laughter was Comedian Matheus Correia, fondly and popularly known as “SELVY”, and with his death on Monday, 25 July, the tiatr industry in Goa lost yet another precious gem in famed comic tiatr artiste, who left for his heavenly journey.

Sources reveal that after suffering from a brief illness, Correia breathed his last at Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim. He leaves behind his wife Candolina and two sons Myron and Ryan. The tiatr fraternity has expressed shock, stating that the tiatr industry lost a precious gem. Tiatr Academy (Goa), Konkani Bhasha Mandal and several other organisations working in the field of tiatr and Konkani language; condoled the comedian’s death.

As per Tiatr Academy (Goa), Born on February 21, 1974, in Velim, Selvy besides being a comedian was also a writer, director, producer, and singer. His art of delivering dialogues was brilliant and appreciated by tiatr lovers. He had a great fan following in Goa, elsewhere in India as well as in foreign countries, wherever he performed. His video presentations like ‘Bekar Louddi’, ‘Sezari’, ‘Second Hand’ and ‘Garbage’ were best sellers.

His popularity did not end on the stage. He was in demand for video shoots and acted for more than 150 video movies by other directors. His clips are available on YouTube. And there are many! His video presentations like ‘Bekar Louddi’, ‘Sezari’, ‘Second Hand’ and ‘Garbage’ were best sellers.

Humble and very down-to-earth, he was a man of few words. But the two tiatrs that he wrote and directed were big hits. ‘Raza Jeita, Kombo Choita’ was running to packed houses till the pandemic struck. His latest ‘8 Dis’ was in demand this season and received fabulous reviews. After he was admitted to the hospital and discharged, he had announced the next show of this tiatr, for the sake of his fans. But it was not to be!

Comedian Selvy was one of the most sought-after comedians on the Konkani stage in recent times. He was a favourite among the young and the old. Besides acting in tiatrs, he displayed his extraordinary talent with his performance in 160 VCD films. Stating that Comedian Selvy had gone too soon, senior tiatr artiste Prince Jacob tweeted: “He was a humble person, always smiling. A great loss to the Konkani tiatr.”

Expressing shock, another tiatr artist John D’Silva said, “Selvy was a gentleman and humble person. He will be remembered throughout the world among the Konkani-speaking Community for making everyone laugh.” Menino de Bandar, President of Tiatr Academy said, “Selvy was a favourite among all. He was one of the few multi-talented actors, writers, and directors of the Konkani stage.”

‘Life is changed…Not taken away’. Taking consolation from these words…. as Selvy Correia, passed away, a dark cloud has shadowed the Konkani Tiatr stage. We have lost one of the best comedians, a person with a kind heart, humble to the core and a favourite of the audience, especially little children who would laugh with glee watching him on stage” said theatre artist J P Pereira.

TEAM MANGALOREAN expresses heartfelt condolences to SELVY’s bereaved family members. May His Soul Rest In Peace!