Launch of 3 Star A J GRAND HOTEL Adds a Feather in the Cap of City’s Tourism Sector

Launch of 3 Star A J GRAND HOTEL in Karangalpady near to Bunts Hostel Circle, Mangaluru Adds a Feather in the Cap of City’s Tourism Sector

Mangaluru: In Mangaluru, the upcoming Coastal City of India where Tourism has become one of the important and major sources of income , and hence it is considered as a separate industry in the present economy. It comprises the activities which together form one of the fastest growing international sectors. Tourism may be within the traveler‟s country or even international. Smart Cities like Mangaluru focus on their most pressing needs and on the greatest opportunities to improve lives. They lap a range of approaches- digital and information technologies, urban planning best practices, public-private partnership and policy change-to make a difference.

They always put people first. Mangaluru is one of the cities that has been selected for the Smart City Plan along with other three cities of Karnataka. Being a historically important place, Mangaluru is one of the famous tourist attractions in Karnataka. Mangaluru lies between the Arabian Sea and the Western Ghats. Now the city of blues and greens is undergoing the smart City Programme comprising enhancement in the economy and employment favoring, affordable, self-sustained, adequate infrastructure, maintenance, conserving cultural heritage and professionalism in quality services.

Today, tourism is one of the major sources of income and they affect the economies of both source and host country. The Indian Tourism Industry has gained more power because of a new and fresh concept named Smart City Project by the Government of India. And Mangaluru being selected as one of the Smart Cities has been focusing on the most pressing needs and on the greatest opportunities to improve lives. And Mangaluru being diverse in its people, culture and location, tourism is one industry which is crying for attention and which has the maximum potential to grow in the coming years.

And while Mangaluru needs something that can sustain its tourism industry, here we have a 3 Star hotel named A J GRAND HOTEL in Karangalpady, Mangaluru catering to the needs of the visitors to this beautiful Coastal City, which is located in the heart of the City, Karangalpady which is one of the Hubs for Business, Education and Healthcare. And with no doubt that AJ Grand Hotel will provide Divine comforts, exquisitely plush accommodations will be ONE of the BEST STAR HOTELS in Mangaluru.

The well-appointed rooms boast of the finest amenities, the more luxurious features to make everyones’ stay at this new hotel in town as comfortable as possible. Each of the 68 rooms and 6 suites are designed immaculately with the richest décor and furnishings, keeping in mind the ambience and the mood that it generates in the minds of the valued guests that check in. From the selection of tiles, finishes, furnishings, fixtures, placements, to the most convenient and modern amenities at hand – the Hotel has meticulously planned the details to the minutest aspect. Every moment you spend here will be a memorable one– which is why the promoters/owners of this Hotel have made all this possible, just for you.

The launching of this prestigious and classy hotel was held on 1 September 2022, which was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, joined by other dignitaries. Hotel info Document and CD was released by District Minister In-Charge Sunil Kumar; Inauguration of ‘DIAMOND’-the banquet Hall was done by MLA Vedavyas Kamath; Launching of Website and Inauguration of ‘ZEST’- the Health Club and Spa was done by Mayor of the City Premanand Shetty; Inauguration of the Building was done by Challenging Star of Kannada Movies Darshan Thoogudeepa.

Unveiling of the HOTEL LOGO was done by Rajkiran Rai G-the Managing Director of National Bank of Financing Infrastructure & Development; Inauguration of ‘ORNATE’-yet another banquet Hall was done by Prajwal Devaraj- the famous Kannada Cine Star; Inauguration of ‘The GRAND KITCHEN’ the multi-Cuisine Restaurant was done by Dr B R Shetty, an Icon and Entrepreneur in UAE; and Inauguration of ‘GRAND MADHUVAN NX’- a pure Vegetarian Restaurant was done by Advocate Vinay Raj-the area MCC Corporator.

And the inauguration was graced by Dr A J Shetty and Smt Sharadha J Shetty-the Managing Directors; Prashanth Shetty & Ms Ashritha P Shetty; Dr Amitha Marla & Dr Prashanth Marla; Ms Vinutha R Shetty & Ranga B Shetty, all of them Directors of the A J Grand Hotel. During the formal function Managing director Dr A J Shetty briefed about the Hotel and extended his heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported him and made the venture possible. Cine Star Darshan who is a close friend of the Shetty family said it was an honor for him to be a part of the inauguration ceremony.

Rajkiran Rai G also speaking on the occasion said it was a pleasure to extend financial support to the hotel from National Bank of Financing Infrastructure & Development, and ended saying” Whichever project Dr Aj Shetty undertakes end in a GRAND Success, and no doubt this AJ Grand Hotel will also be a GRAND one”. MLA Vedavyas Kamath speaking said, “This Grand hotel is no doubt a new gift to the City’s tourism industry. Dr A J Shetty has contributed a lot to the development of Mangaluru through his projects, either in Medical, Engineering, Hotel Industry, Business Management etc . Being a down-to-earth person, he has won the hearts of the citizens through his structures/projects, by providing employment to thousands of people.

MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty said that knowing Dr A J Shetty since 30 years ago when he was pursuing his CA , that A J Shetty was a role model, and it was an honor to grace the inauguration of this unique and magnificent hotel. Entrepreneur Dr B R Shetty said, born and grown up together, it was a proud moment for him that his pal Dr AJ Shetty has reached greater heights with his projects, and will still continue to do further great structures in future. “I urge the MCC to give a portion of Sulthan Bathery to Dr AJ Shetty, and he will turn it into a gold mine” added Dr B R Shetty. Advocate Vinay Raj speaking on the occasion praised Dr A J Shetty for making a difference in the City’s development in the field of medicine, engineering, business management, hotel management etc.

The chief engineer Chethan Kamath and architect Kishore Kumar Dandekeri were both felicitated for their marvelous ideas and dedicated work in completing the Hotel to its highest standards. The inauguration ceremony was professionally and eloquently compered by retired senior journalist of Udayavani Manohar Prasad.

A J GRAND HOTEL has set the bar high with Kerala style rooms, featuring sumptuous beds, custom furniture and stunning bathrooms, offering everything guests need within arm’s reach. Fusion Style beautifully blends the timelessness of classical themes with the clean, sharp lines of contemporary design; Moroccan Style, with Fully decorated in traditional Moroccan style, experiences a sense of fullness and serenity; Rajasthani Style, featuring calm, cream coloured rooms, it is a peaceful oasis to relax and rejuvenate; English Style, highlighted by sophisticated decor and beds draped in luxury linens, these English-style rooms make for a relaxing stay.

The Hotel is a ground plus six structure hotel with 66 rooms with a sprawling double height entrance lobby with reception and ample waiting space for the guests. The travel desk, banquet booking and sales office is also part of the Lobby. Aptly designed corridor from the main lobby leads to the lift lobby, the 24 hours coffee shop and the restaurants and the washrooms. A separate entry through the drive is also provided for the banquet guests.

GRAND MADHUVAN Nx-Veg Restaurant :

Grand Madhuvan Nx , is a pure vegetarian restaurant adjacent to the lobby which is designed on a tropical interior theme and has its exclusive vegetarian kitchen serving South and North Indian delicacies, Chinese food as well as the local cuisines.

THE GRAND KITCHEN- multi-Cuisine Restaurant :

The Grand Kitchen is a multi-cuisine restaurant also located on the ground floor, and designed in a rustic contemporary style with ample seating. It has a buffet section, live cooking counters and a dedicated kitchen . The restaurant serves Indian, Pan Asian, Italian and Continental Cuisines.

THE BANQUET HALLS :

There are Two large banquet halls in the property-THE ORNATE and THE DIAMOND with 300 seating capacity each located on the 2nd and 4th floor respectively. Both the banquets have been uniquely designed with high ceilings, sample ambient lighting, stage, dedicated pre-function area and buffet sections. The banquets have been provided with top quality audio and visual facilities.

THE ZEST-Health Club and Spa :

The ZEST-Health Club and Spa is located on the first floor of the property. The facility has a unisex salon, a gymnasium, spa and Treatment rooms. Bridal make-up room, steam rooms for ladies and gents and also a dedicated changing and shower areas, are added facilities.

THE CHAMBER- Conference Room :

The Chamber-Conference Room is located on the First floor of the property. The Chamber is an ideal place for business meetings, upto 25-30 persons with all the Audio Visual facility.

GUEST ROOMS & SUITES :

There are 68 guest rooms in the hotel including 5 suite rooms. There are 63 guest rooms which are of 3 types and have their unique design, decor, lighting and colour combinations. They comprise a combination of King Size bed rooms, Twin Bed Rooms and also a few interconnecting rooms. Each of the 5 suites are designed completely on theme based concepts like the Kerala, Rajasthani, Moroccan, English and Fusion styles. Every room is centrally AC, having Free Wi-Fi, Electronic Safe; Coffee/Tea Makers, 24 hours in Room Dining; Laundry Service, Mini Bar and Doctor on Call.

SWIMMING POOL :

Swimming pool is located in the rear of the hotel main building. It comprises a large infinity pool with aesthetic features, a children pool, a small gathering space and all allied facilities.

Apart from the above, the A J GRAND HOTEL has ample parking space in the basement, State-of-the-Art back office, Laundry, Store and a Water Filtration System. There is also a 24 hour COFFEE SHOP, and MIXX- a lounge Bar will be opening very shortly.

FOR ROOM RESERVATIONS & OTHER DETAILS :

Call : 0824-286 2400; 9108442484

Email : reservations@ajgrand,com

Web: www.ajgrand.com

Address : Karangalpady, Near Bunts Hostel Circle, Mangaluru-575003

