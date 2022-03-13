Launch of Forensic Alumni Association Roshni Mangaluru & 10th Birthday of PG Dept of CFS

Launch of Forensic Alumni Association Roshni Mangaluru (FAARM) & 10th Birthday of Post Graduate Department of Criminology & Forensic Science, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru on 12 March 2022.

Mangaluru: As the saying goes, “A Trip to Nostalgia Now and Then is Good for the Spirit” the programme of the launch of Forensic Alumni Association Roshni Mangaluru (FAARM) & the 10th Birthday of Post Graduate Department of Criminology & Forensic Science, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru kicked off on 12 March 2022 on a grand note. Since Prayer is the opening of the heart to God as a friend, Ms Lamees Nasim and the group of the CFS department invoked the blessings of Almighty through a prayer song, followed by a welcome dance. A moment of silence was observed as respect for the departed soul of Late Dr B Ashoka, former Head of the CFS department who had taken the initiative to start a post-graduate department of criminology and forensic science in this institution.

Dr Saritha D’Souza, Head of Postgraduate Department of Criminology and forensic science gave an introductory note on this occasion. The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by chief guest Prof. P.L.Dharma, Registrar Evaluation, Mangalore University, Mangaluru, joined by BP Dinesh Kumar, KPS, DCP, Crime and Traffic, Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate; Dr Mahabalesh Shetty, HOD, Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, KSHEMA, Mangaluru; Roshni Nilaya Principal Dr Juliet C J; Dr Saritha D’Souza; Sr Jacintha D’souza -former Roshni Nilaya Principal; Don Cairo, President of FAARM; among others.

Other guests present were Vice-principal, Dr Jenis Mary; Ms Evelyn Benis, Secretary, Institute of Social Services; Ms Veeda Sequira, President of the Institute, Prof. Vineetha K, registrar evaluation of the college, Deans and the HODs of various programme, Teaching and Non-teaching staffs, Alumnus, among others. The Chief guest unveiled the logo of Forensic Alumni Association – Roshni Mangaluru (FAARM), followed by alumni representatives from 1st batch to 10th batch of the CFS placing a lighted candle in the bowl kept below the stage as a symbol of representation. DCP Dinesh Kumar planted the sapling of mango tree in the memory of the completion of 10 years of the PG department of criminology and forensic science.

Don Cairo placed the candle representing 9 members from 2011-13 batch; Ms Benzyl M R Marak, representing 15 members from batch 2013 – 2015; Noel Prajwal Braggs, representing 10 members from batch 2014-2016; Ms Anitta Joseph, representing 7 members from batch 2015-2017; Pradeep Loyed Martis, representing 14 members from batch 2016-2018; Sanjay, representing 14 members from batch 2017-2019; Ms Gowthami A N, representing 20 members from batch 2018-2020; Niketh P S, representing 21 members from batch 2019-2021; Ms Chandana, representing 19 members from batch 2020-2022; and Ms Aarti Matcha, representing 25 members from batch 2021-2023.

Chief Guest Prof P L Dharma-Registrar (Evaluation) at Mangalore University

Introducing the chief guest-Prof P L Dharma, he is a MA Scholar in Political Science and also a PhD holder. He is a professor himself, currently holds the position of Registrar (Evaluation) at Mangalore University, Mangalagangotri, since Feb 2020. He has a total of 32 Years of Teaching Experience in the Postgraduate Department of Political Science at Mangalore University. He has attended, as well as, presented “N” a number of papers at various conferences, seminars, workshops and symposia. He has also organized various seminars, conferences and workshops in the field. As a researcher himself, he guided many aspirant researchers as a Guide. He was also awarded as Most Innovative Education Leadership Awards –Arts by Golden AIM Awards for Excellence & Leadership in Education.

B P Dinesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Crime & Traffic), Mangaluru City

Introduction of B P Dinesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Crime & Traffic), Mangaluru City- he obtained his master’s degree in Bio-Sciences from Mangalore University, Konaje. He worked as a teacher and Lecturer at Navodaya Vidyalaya Madikeri, Bharathi Junior College, Maragodu & Govt Senior College Madikeri. He joined the Police Department in 1994 as Sub Inspector (PSI). Worked as Sub Inspector at Blore, Mudigere & Malpe. On promotion as Police Inspector (CPI) worked at Udupi, Byndoor, Brahmavara, Manipal, Krishnaraja Nagar (Mysore dist), Mescom & Karnataka Lokayukta Mandya & Udupi. On promotion as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) worked at Anti Naxal Force (ANF), Kundapur Sub Division & Madikeri Sub Division. Currently, he is Promoted as Superintendent of Police and presently posted in Mangaluru.

Dr Mahabalesh Shetty K, Professor & HOD, Dept. of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, K.S.Hegde Medical Academy

Introduction of Dr Mahabalesh Shetty K, Professor & HOD, Dept. of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, K.S.Hegde Medical Academy, Nitte University, Mangaluru-he is an Honorary Medico-Legal Consultant for the Government of Karnataka. Forensic Expert to Karnataka Police. He also served as Forensic Expert and Medico-Legal Consultant to CBI. He served as Honorary Faculty for Police Training School –Mangalore. He is also an active member of the drug and substance abuse prevention team of the DK district. He has delivered numerous Guest Lectures in National/South India and State Conference/CME’S/Workshops He has presented and published numerous papers in various National/International conferences and journals. As an expert witness deposed in various courts of Karnataka and Kerala in more than 2,000 criminal cases.

Don Cairo-the President of FAARM

The induction of Office bearers of the FAARM was done by Principal Dr Juliet C J, where Don Cairo, a student from the 1st batch of PG dept. of Criminology and forensic science, is the president of the FAARM; Pradeep Loyed Martis, Student of 5th batch, the Secretary of the association; Grynal Danthy, as the Treasurer.; and the executive members include Mrs Anitta Joseph, Ms Shravya and Joel Joseph. who all came forward to take the oath. Principal Dr Juliet recited the Oath for the office bearers of FAARM, who repeated the oath after her.

Don Cairo gave a note on Forensic Alumni Association, Roshni, Mangaluru, where he said, “students and batches with the aim of fostering goodwill, harmony and understanding decided to start FAARM. The association aims to create a link between the alumni and the institution in order to continually engage in academic and social activities. Keeping in mind the developing field of forensic science career and witnessing the changes made in the discipline of Criminology and forensic science in our country. The association more specifically aims to ensure that all students of MSc CFS, School of Social Work are aware of the opportunities and they work towards it”.

“Forensic science and Criminology is a field related to the criminal justice system. The association aims to promote an unbiased and scientific approach to situations of crime thus fostering an ethical and a scientific path of delivering justice. The association will be a liaison to help the alumni and students connect for the conduct of programmes like seminars, conferences, workshops and the upliftment of the department at SSW. With all these objectives the association aims to be a support system to the alumni, students and the PG Department of Criminology and Forensic science by nurturing and providing opportunities for students to undertake research” added Don Cairo.

Chief guest Prof P L Dharma, guest of honours DCO Dinesh Kumar and Dr Mahabalesh Shetty K while complimenting the alumnus of CFS for starting FAARM, spoke on the relevant points connected to Forensic and Criminology and urged the students to show a keen interest in the subject. (Listen to their speeches on the videos below) . A short video was shown on the alumni down the memory lane.

Prizes for the best 3 logos of FAARM selected were presented by DCP Dinesh Kumar to present the winners namely Meghana, Shravya and Atul. Dr Mahabalesh Shetty gave away prizes to the winners of best research winners namely Elsamma, Niketh P S and V Gowri Sulakshana from the current 2nd-year batch. Principal, Dr Juliet C J also addressed the gathering and expressed her gratitude to the alumni for their initiative in starting the FAARM. Dr Jacintha D’Souza, Former principal of Roshni Nilaya also spoke and brought back memories of those years when (late) Dr B Ashoka, former Head of the CFS department had played a vital role in the development of CFS. Grynal Danthy, Treasurer, FAARM, to give a Vote of thanks. Ms Bindiya T and Joel Joseph, Assistant Professors, Post-graduate Department of Criminology and forensic science meticulously compered the programme very professionally.